Anuv Jain wants to craft emotional impact through songs on his Guldasta tour

Punjab-based singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, as he continues to grow as an independent musician, remains committed to sharing his stories and connecting with his audience on a personal level. His upcoming 10-city tour of India, titled Guldasta, in his own words, represents a new chapter in his musical journey. He's excited to bring his music to even more people, one city at a time. Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain recently announced a 10-city tour in India

"Well, Guldasta means a bouquet, a collection of beautiful flowers, and that's precisely what this tour is. It's a collection of beautiful moments, stories, and experiences. As for the 10 cities, each one holds a unique charm and a special connection," he says, adding that the 10-city tour will also see him visit his hometown, Ludhiana.

"I'm so, so, so happy and so excited about that particular show," adds Jain, whose music has resonated with listeners across the country and beyond, making him one of the most popular independent musicians in the country right now.

"It feels amazing that my music has resonated with so many people across the country and across the world. My songs are deeply personal, stemming from my own experiences, yet they strike a chord with a diverse audience. Every lyric is something that I have been through, I have experienced, and it's kind of crazy to see that my stories have been liked and loved by so many people across countries and continents," he says.

As he takes his tour across the length and breadth of the country, he plans to engage with his fans uniquely in each place. He states, "We have a few surprises in store, and every city comes with its own set of challenges and its own set of ideas and its own way you want to communicate and talk to them."

With a small team, he faces the challenges of independent music head-on but enjoys the flexibility it offers. He acknowledges, "Being independent allows you a lot of flexibility, which I absolutely love."

Jain explains that the organic growth acts as validation for him as an artist. He uses one of his popular songs, Gul - an intervention in musical form, advising a friend to move on from unrequited love - and how its relatable theme of moving forward has touched the hearts of many, surprising even himself.

"I never, never thought that this would turn into such a monster, the monster that it is right now, and it would be loved by so many people," says Jain, whose music career took a significant turn about three years ago when he decided to pursue it full-time.

Working in the family business, he realized that his music was gaining traction, and he couldn't ignore the calling any longer. He reflects on this turning point, saying, "I understood that my music is reaching a significant number of people, and I need to get into it ASAP."

And probably that's why authenticity is key for Anuv Jain in an industry that sometimes pressures artists to conform. However, while he values his artistic vision, he also understands the importance of striking a balance with what his audience wants. He explains, "I do believe that, at the end of the day, you are making your songs for your audience as well."

Jain's music, while deeply personal, resonates with people from all walks of life. In a heartwarming anecdote, he shared how two people reconnected at one of his shows and are now engaged.

"Knowing that I played a role in their story is incredibly special to me. It reminds me that we all have the power to impact people's lives," says Jain, who feels that it's this universal connection that makes his songs emotionally impactful.

"I feel that all of these things that I have gone through are things that a lot of people might have experienced themselves as well. I generally believe that all of us have the power to impact people's lives like that," he signs off.

