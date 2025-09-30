Inside Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan's lavender baby shower with Salman Khan, Lulia Vantur in attendance

For the baby shower, Arbaaz and Sshura twinned in yellow as they arrived, posing for the paps, beaming ear to ear.

Now while Sshura, 35, isn't really one who spends a lot of time in the public eye, her appearances did significantly dip over the course of the year with the rumours of a pregnancy eventually becoming evident with her growing bump.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan went all out yesterday, hosting an elaborate baby shower for close friends and family. While neither officially announced their big news via Instagram, as is the norm off late, the actor, producer and filmmaker, 58, has been very vocal about his excitement to embrace fatherhood, as shared in a chat with Bombay Times earlier this year.

As far as the baby shower goes, it was a completely lavender affair, with other pastel shades interluding in the days decor. Now while many have been looking for hints in the pictures doing the rounds of the internet from the inside of the loved-up bash, the overall candy floss-esque theme made answering the evergreen 'Is it a boy or a girl' question very, very difficult.

While this will be Sshura's first child, this will be the second time that Arbaaz will be embracing fatherhood. Prior to Sshura, with whom he tied the knot in December 2023, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora, 51, between 1998 and 2017. They welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan, now 22, in November 2002.

Speaking of Arbaaz and Sshura's love story, the duo dated in secret for a year before going public with their romance and eventual intimate nuptials.

Do you think Arbaaz and Sshrua will have a baby boy, or a baby girl?