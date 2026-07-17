Arjun Bijlani slams relationship rumours with Mouni Roy: Being there for a friend is humanity

A viral clip of actors and long-time friends Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy leaving a Mumbai eatery recently set social media into overdrive. The harmless outing was tagged into dating rumours, fuelled further by speculation surrounding Mouni’s marriage.

Arjun Bijlani

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Speaking to us ​Arjun says, “It’s unfortunate that a friendship spanning over 15 years can be reduced to baseless speculation. Mouni is a dear friend and has always been. Being there for a friend during a difficult phase is called humanity, not news. Such stories not only disrespect our friendship but also hurt the families involved.”



"Unfortunately, sensationalism gets more attention than facts these days. But that should come with a responsibility and not on a cost of someone’s dignity,” he adds. ​On his instant raection to the the viral video, he shares, “I’ve learnt that not every rumour deserves a reaction. My focus is my family, my work, and the people who truly know me. The love and trust of those who matter is far more valuable than anonymous opinions.”

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{{^usCountry}} ​The actor says that the instance will surely not affect his friendships and appearances, he states, “Not at all. I’m not going to stop meeting my friends because someone wants to create a narrative. I’ve always lived my life honestly, and I won’t let rumours dictate my relationships or how I conduct myself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​The actor says that the instance will surely not affect his friendships and appearances, he states, “Not at all. I’m not going to stop meeting my friends because someone wants to create a narrative. I’ve always lived my life honestly, and I won’t let rumours dictate my relationships or how I conduct myself.” {{/usCountry}}

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​Industry peers like Krystle D’Souza stepped in for him, on having colleagues back him up, Arjun notes, “I’m grateful to friends who chose to stand up for the truth. At the same time, it’s unfortunate that they even had to. Hopefully, this reminds everyone that behind public lives there are real people, real friendships, and real families who don’t deserve to be dragged into fabricated stories.”