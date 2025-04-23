Mere Husband Ki Biwi on OTT: Netizens call it ‘charmless’, ‘waste of time’; ask why the film ‘even got made’

Arjun Kapoor’s rom-com has finally hit OTT platforms, but the reviews? Let’s just say… brutal. After much buzz and a fair amount of scepticism, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has finally premiered on JioHotstar. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film was positioned as a breezy rom-com with a twist; no one anticipated that the twist would be the reactions online. Rakul Preet, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar,

About the film

The film follows Ankur (Kapoor), a realtor from Delhi who's finally moving on from a painful divorce and falling for a new love, played by Rakul Preet Singh. Just when things seem to be falling into place, his ex-wife (Pednekar) reappears, suffering from amnesia and deeply convinced they're still blissfully in love. What unfolds is a chaotic triangle full of wedding plans, flashbacks, and far too many “quirky” misunderstandings.

Netizens reactions

Users on X wasted no time sharing their thoughts. One user wrote, “Mere Husband Ki Biwi is what happens when someone wishes MRS. was a comedy told from a man's perspective — except with none of the charm.” Another didn’t hold back: “After a gap, we got a rom-com from Bollywood. But this time it's completely charmless in every sense. Storyline had potential but barely 2-3 scenes were passable. Comedy, emotions, nothing works. Performances were even worse. Skippable!!!” A particularly savage post read, “I might have taken the sheen away from my well-curated Letterboxd account by rating Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Tbh, that movie shouldn’t even be on Letterboxd to begin with.” And the hits just kept coming: “Arjun Kapoor should quit acting at this point and what has happened to Bhumi??” was one comment. “Why in good world’s name has a film like Mere Husband Ki Biwi been conceived, written, and — over that — even got made!?” was another.

In short, netizens seem to agree: the film tries to juggle nostalgia, romance, and comedy, but ends up dropping every ball. So, should you hit play? If you’re in the mood for mild chaos and campy tropes, maybe. But if you’re looking for the next big Bollywood rom-com... you might want to swipe left.