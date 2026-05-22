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Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms King Conan to begin filming in 2027

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that the upcoming film, titled King Conan, is finally moving forward after years of discussions.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 03:47 pm IST
ANI |
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Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed that the long-awaited sequel to 'Conan the Barbarian' is set to begin filming in 2027, according to People.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed that the long-awaited sequel to Conan the Barbarian

Schwarzenegger revealed that the upcoming film, titled King Conan, is finally moving forward after years of discussions.

"Next year we are going to do King Conan," Schwarzenegger said. "That is a reality now, and I am excited about it."

The actor, who first played the sword-wielding warrior in the 1982 cult classic and later reprised the role in Conan the Destroyer, said he had spent nearly a decade pushing for the sequel to happen.

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger at age 78 opens up about 'crash diet that won't stop you from having cookies'

The actor compared the tone of the sequel to Unforgiven, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood.

"It will be a lot like that, but it will be with extraordinary battles," he added.

Schwarzenegger also hinted that he may return to other iconic franchises, including Predator and Commando, after revealing that studios have approached him with new scripts, as per the outlet.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms King Conan to begin filming in 2027
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms King Conan to begin filming in 2027
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