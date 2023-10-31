Babil Khan: I am trolled for my fashion because I make risky choices

Actor Babil Khan has been turning heads not only for his unique fashion choices but also for his profound insights on life. He shares his thoughts on the influence of his parents on his personal and professional life, and the lessons he’s learned along the way. Talking about his fashion presence, he says, “I am being lauded for it, no doubt, but I am being trolled a lot too, because I make these risky choices. That’s what fashion is these days.”

“And not just fashion, with everything. Don’t be scared to put yourself out there. You will get trolled, but if you don’t take yourself too seriously and if you don’t make yourself feel too important from a space of ego, and then you put yourself out there, it is much more productive and you will see that there is more growth in your art because of that,” the 25-year-old adds.

When talking about the lessons he took from his father, the late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil, whoes last film The Friday Night Plan did not receive the best response, shares, “In terms of failures, I have learnt more from myself than from my father. When he was there, I was never failing and I never felt that I was. It was only after him that I got this fear of failure.” He continues, “I’ve realised that watching him pass away, you get such a strong sense of mortality. You are here one day and you are not the next. There is no time to doubt yourself. Kya hoga? Log mazaak udaaayenge? Troll karenge? At least you put yourself out there and that’s your win. That’s what I learned. And, don’t make yourself feel too important and the fear of failure will come down. We are going to live and we are going to die, and it’s all gonna be okay. That helps me.”

Babil’s connection with his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, is deep and integral to his journey. “I am nothing without my mother. My mother is the most important woman in my life. She is a part of everything I do. Every move I make, I need to have her by my side,” Babil expresses. “It’s not just because I won’t be able to do anything without her guidance, but it is like, ‘Till you’re there, I will take everything from you.’ She is the most powerful and artistically intelligent woman I have ever met in my entire life,” the actor, who has signed his second project The Friday Night Plan adds.

Babil reveals that his mother plays a significant role in his growth. “Mumma helps me with everything. If I go to an event and everyone is pampering and calling me. I come back home, my mom sits me down and gives me 15 criticisms on how I can become better,” he shares. “No matter what I do or how much effort I put in, coming back home to mumma is like, she will hug me and appreciate me as well, but it is also about being better always. That’s how she keeps me grounded. Even the environment and energy at home is very natural and grounded. Jab aapko sach sunaai dega aur jab aap sach ke saath rahoge, tab aap grounded ho.”

Addressing a popular misconception that he is intoxicated all the time, Babil clarifies, “Please mention that I am not high all the time. People keep saying in the comments that he looks high, because of my eyes. But, it is just that baba se mujhe yeh eyes mili hain, I have baggy eyes, I am not high.”

