Bad Newz on OTT: Vicky Kaushal is the only good news for fans, who are calling the film ‘akhand bakwaas’

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal took the entire nation by storm with his sexy dance moves on Karan Aujla’s track Tauba Tauba from the film Bad Newz. Also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, the rom com introduced us to heteropaternal superfecundation where a woman gives birth to twins who have two biological fathers. The film did pretty well at the box office, but the highlight for most fans was Vicky as Akhil Chadha. So much so that even his dance moves were compared to Katrina Kaif’s iconic performance on Kamli from Dhoom 3 (2013). Well, Bad Newz has now arrived on the digital platform. But according to early reviews by netizens, Vicky aka Akhil is the only good news in the film. Vicky Kaushal emerges as the only 'good newz' for fans after Bad Newz arrives on OTT

Slamming the Anand Tiwari directorial on Twitter, one social media user shared, “Akhand bakwaas movie thi #BadNewz . Na acting sahi ki kisi ne na hi engaging thi”, whereas another dissatisfied movie-buff tweeted: “#BadNewz is literally a pseudo feminist movie to the core. Hating mother in law , khandaan asking for baby , lady 's dream are trampled because of marriage. Rating -4/10.” Another angry Twitter review read: “Arey Kya Bakwas Movie Hai Yeh 😏 Wasted 2 & Half Hour On This Scrap 🙏 #BadNewz.”

However, there are some fans who were impressed by Vicky’s stellar performance in the rom com. For instance, one social media user gushed, “Watched #BadNewz on prime. Funny film😂. Loved Vicky Kaushal 's performance. Bro can do anything ....I mean anything. Rating 3/5”, whereas another review read: “#BadNewz - Good Newwz was Good, Bad Newz is..... Plot is interesting fine but apart from that the proceedings fully fall to bolly rom-com template and here doesn't get interesting scenes either... Mostly just ishtathukmax 🤷‍♂️Vicky natural & good 👍 Triptii, Ammy ok. DULL.”

So according to a majority of early reviews, which were shared after Bad Newz arrived on the digital platform, Vicky is apparently the only watchable aspect of the rom com. But of course, it also depends on one’s personal choice. So go watch Bad Newz and let the internet know what you thought of the film!