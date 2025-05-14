Bella Hadid just hard-launched her Texas-cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos in new interview: ‘I always wanted the cowboy..’

In a new Vogue interview, Bella Hadid reveals details about a relationship that’s brought a bit of calm into her often chaotic life: her romance with Adan Banuelos, a Texas-born cowboy who has quickly become her “gust of fresh air”. While the interview touches on many serious topics — her struggles with mental health, her experience living with Lyme disease, and her passion for philanthropy — one of the standout moments comes when she talks about how she met Banuelos, and the unexpected love story that followed. Bella Hadid just soft-launched her Texas-cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos

“I’m with my stepdad. We move cows, we’re on trail rides, and I’m starting to feel a little better, but just still dealing with my own stuff. Then, the next day, I meet my boyfriend,” she shares. The two first crossed paths at a local horse show. “So he basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that’s the…” she trails off, before continuing with a laugh: “I always wanted the cowboy. And he’s pretty gorgeous, let me tell you something.” Though they didn’t speak right away, the connection was instant. “I saw him walk in and it was like a gust of fresh air,” she says.

What made it even more special? Banuelos didn’t recognise her. “I never knew who you were until I saw your face for the first time,” he told her. “For me, that was such a breath of fresh air,” Hadid says. But Banuelos is more than just a handsome stranger — he’s also the youngest Mexican cowboy to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Still, Hadid is most impressed by his values: “He works for his family, he works for his customers and he works to hopefully build a home and a family one day.”

Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid

The two now share more than just a relationship — they also share a mission. Together, they support and volunteer with PATH International (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship), an organisation dedicated to equine-assisted therapy.

Bella at Cannes 2025

And while her personal life might be grounded in quiet moments and cowboy love, Bella Hadid’s fashion moments are still something to write home about. At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the model was photographed in a YSL dress that pushed the limits of the festival’s updated dress code with its asymmetrical cowl neckline, delicate strappy back, and a daring thigh-high slit that reached all the way to her hip.

In a life often lived under a spotlight, it seems Bella has found something real, grounded, and refreshingly normal — in the form of a cowboy who walked into a horse show and changed everything.