Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan on BO pressure after Shraddha’s Stree 2: ‘No one came to me with a platter…’

Kartik Aaryan was crowned as the king of monologues when he made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. He went on to prove his versatility with Dhamaka (2021) before showing us that he can romance on screen like nobody else with Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023). Well, in 2022 Kartik tickled our funny bone while simultaneously giving the audience goosebumps with his first ever horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It emerged as his highest grosser and also earned him the tag of ‘Janta Ka Superstar. Much to our delight, he is now returning to theatres as Rooh Baba with the much awaited sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is arriving in theatres this Diwali

This is the second horror comedy that Bollywood is bringing to the audience this year. The first spooky yet fun release of 2024 was Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, which broke box office records. But did the film’s success add extra pressure on Rooh Baba ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s release. When asked about the same in an interview, Kartik shared that there is mathematics behind it all— who the audience is coming for, the date of release, who all are in the team, and what was the actor’s last release. So basically, a lot of calculations.

In a chat with Indian Express, Kartik was quoted saying, “In my journey, I’ve never had anything handed to me. I had to make the plate myself; no one came to me with a platter. No one got me a ₹500 cr director when I started, I worked with all debut directors. So, I haven’t been that lucky, but I know from where my margin can rise. If I am still giving that number, I am content with that. I am not comparing; I am not complaining. I am in a good space, because nobody knew me when I came to the city and now, I am recognized in every corner in the country. That’s something to be grateful about.”

Well, fans have very high expectations from Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Also starring Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, the Anees Bazmee horror comedy is all set to arrive in theatres this Diwali.