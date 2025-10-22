Bill Gates to make his Hindi serial debut alongside Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? Read

Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has been delighting viewers — and now, the show might just pull off its most surprising cameo yet. Rumours are swirling that Bill Gates could make an appearance, connecting with Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani in a unique storyline spanning multiple episodes.

Here's what we know According to a report by ETimes, “The track will culminate in a video call between businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates and Smriti Irani [who plays Tulsi Virani] and will span around three episodes.”

The source further revealed that, “The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration came about naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling.”

Showing social issues on Kyunki Smriti has been weaving social messages into the storyline since her return to the set. From addressing ageing and body shaming to sensitive issues like false domestic violence allegations, she continues to highlight real-world problems through her on-screen persona.

On integrating social issues into the show, she said to Mumbai Mirror, “We took up the issue of ageing and body shaming because these are fundamental challenges women deal with every day. For me, as someone who has been part of the creative industry, it was important to highlight them. When we did Kyunki, we did not only address issues of body shaming and ageing, but also dealt with challenges that men face.

For instance, if a false case is filed, can women stand up for such men? That is not something you would normally expect in a television show or film, as people often say we are not progressive enough. The fact that such progressive elements are now accepted not only on TV but also on OTT platforms speaks volumes. We have truly entered an era of fearlessness,” she added.

With Bill Gates rumoured to be part of the show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 seems poised to blend entertainment with social awareness in an unprecedented way.