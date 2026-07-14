Biopic alert! Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha to Siddhant Chaturvedi's V Shantaram real stories come to reel world

As Rajkummar Rao’s first look as former cricketer Sourav Ganguly sparks buzz, R Madhavan, Shraddha Kapoor, Dhanush and more prepare to bring extraordinary Indian lives to the big screen:

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Shraddha Kapoor in Eetha, Siddhant Chaturvedi in V Shantaram

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Based on the life of legendary Indian inventor Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, popularly known as the “Edison of India,” the film stars R. Madhavan in the titular role. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the biographical drama chronicles Naidu’s groundbreaking contributions to science, technology, and public service, highlighting the lasting impact he had on India’s industrial history. The film also features Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Priyamani, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. An official release date has yet to be announced.

Eetha

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{{^usCountry}} Marking her return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus, Shraddha Kapoor stars as legendary Marathi folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, widely celebrated as the Queen of Tamasha and Lavani. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, highlights Vithabai’s struggles, her dedication to preserving Maharashtrian folk art, and her inspiring determination to perform and dance on stage shortly after giving birth. It is slated to hit the big screens on August 28. Prahaar: The Ujjawal Nikam Story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Marking her return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus, Shraddha Kapoor stars as legendary Marathi folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, widely celebrated as the Queen of Tamasha and Lavani. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, highlights Vithabai’s struggles, her dedication to preserving Maharashtrian folk art, and her inspiring determination to perform and dance on stage shortly after giving birth. It is slated to hit the big screens on August 28. Prahaar: The Ujjawal Nikam Story {{/usCountry}}

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Starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, the film chronicles the extraordinary journey of renowned Indian public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. It follows his most significant courtroom battles, with a particular focus on his significant role in the landmark prosecution of 26/11 Mumbai attacks terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Directed by Avinash Arun, the biographical drama also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 7.

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Vikrant Massey steps into the shoes of spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in this international thriller project. Directed by Montoo Bassi and backed by Siddharth Anand, the film is inspired by the untold story of how the leader played a key role in helping end Colombia’s 52-year-long civil war through dialogue and peace-building efforts. The film is expected to hit the screens later this year.

Kalam: The Missile Man of India

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A biopic on the life of former Indian president and scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is under production with Dhanush playing the lead role and Om Raut donning the director’s hat. The film will trace Kalam’s remarkable journey, chronicling his rise from humble beginnings to becoming both the celebrated Missile Man of India and eventually the nation’s 11th President. The biopic draws inspiration from Kalam’s bestselling memoir Wings of Fire. It is expected to be released later this year.

Maa Vande

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Chronicling the life and journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the upcoming biographical drama explores his early years, political career, and the experiences that shaped his path to becoming a national leader. Directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, the film features Unni Mukundan in the lead role. An official release date is yet to be announced.

V Shantaram

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With Siddhant Chaturvedi playing the lead role, the film chronicles the remarkable journey of legendary filmmaker Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre, one of the pioneers of Indian cinema. Written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film traces Shantaram’s journey from the silent film era through the evolution of sound and colour. The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia in a key role.

Rakesh Maria Biopic

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Director Rohit Shetty’s next yet-to-be-titled project is based on the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. The film will explore his career and investigations into major cases, including the 1993 Mumbai blasts and the 26/11 attacks. It stars John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead and is expected to arrive in theatres later this year.

Ilaiyaraaja

Based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, the film stars Dhanush in the lead role. It will explore his journey from a small village in Tamil Nadu to the bustling streets of Chennai, highlighting his struggles and rise to becoming a musical icon and winning prestigious civilian honours like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. A release date for the film is yet to be confirmed.

Other biopics

Apart from these, biopics on the lives of cricketer Yuvraj Singh and legendary actors Parveen Babi, Madhubala, and Meena Kumari have also been announced. However, further updates regarding the cast, production details, and release dates are still awaited.