Jonathan Bailey becomes the first openly gay man to be crowned Sexiest Man Alive, reveals he told his dog first

Fresh off his whirlwind career highs, from playing the dashing Lord Anthony Bridgerton to earning an Emmy nomination for Fellow Travelers — Jonathan's win feels like a full-circle moment. And 2024 has been just as eventful, with his big-screen turn as Prince Fiyero in Wicked (2024) and a starring role in Jurassic World: Rebirth .

Jonathan Bailey just made history. The Bridgerton star has officially been crowned People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025, becoming the first openly gay man to receive the title. The big reveal came courtesy of Jimmy Fallon during the November 3 episode of The Tonight Show.

Who did he tell first? “It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out,” Bailey said to People. In true Jonathan fashion, he revealed that the first soul he shared the news with wasn’t a human — but his beloved dog. “I told my dog Benson [who joined him at the shoot]. But no, I haven’t. How do you spell . . . NDA?”

What would he tell his 15-year-old self? At 37, Bailey has become one of Hollywood’s most magnetic stars yet, but beneath all the attention, he’s still the same grounded guy fans fell for years ago. Reflecting on his journey, he shared some advice he’d give to his younger self: “Dude, you’re in for a ride. You’re not going to believe where you’re going to end up. It’s all going to be fine. It’ll be bumpy, but you’ll meet some amazing people. And trust your instincts because they’ve got your back.”

What do his friends think? Despite the global recognition, Bailey hasn’t lost his sense of humour. When asked who might tease him for this title, he quipped, “I think a lot of my friends will. They’ll be furious that I haven’t told them. And then they’ll just squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed. They know the secrets.”

Bailey’s win isn’t just about charm, it’s a moment of visibility and pride, breaking barriers while reminding everyone being sexiness is as much about authenticity as it is about looks.