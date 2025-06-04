British singer Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis: 'Your girl needs a hug'

British singer Jessie J has shared that she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The singer opened up about her health in a candid video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, where she admitted she had been debating whether or not to speak publicly. Jessie J recently released her song No Secrets

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I'm a sharer. I've always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before No Secrets came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” Jessie said in the video.

The pop star released her song No Secrets in April. Emphasizing that the diagnosis was made at an early stage, she added, “I'm highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word early.”

She revealed she had been undergoing several medical tests in recent weeks. “I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period,” she said.

Choosing to speak out now, Jessie said, “I wanted to be open and share it. One, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories.”

Trying to find some humor in the difficult situation, she added, “I'm getting to keep [my] nipples, which is good. It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t*ts and more music.”

In her caption, Jessie wrote, “No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life’? All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug. Also not getting massive t*ts. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking.”