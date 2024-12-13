BTS Jungkook dominates Billboard Music Awards with 2 wins, Taehyung beats Mariah Carey on holiday chart; ARMY celebrates

BTS is once again making headlines with their recent triumphs at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BMAs) highlighting their global dominance. The awards ceremony, held on December 13 saw BTS' Jungkook leading the charge, securing two prestigious wins that have ARMY buzzing with pride. Taehyung and Jungkook win big at BTS

Jungkook, the youngest member of the iconic group, claimed the title of Top K-pop Album with his debut solo album, GOLDEN while also taking home the award for Top Global K-pop Song with its title track, Standing Next to You. Another notable observation was that Jungkook was nominated for the Top Global K-pop Song twice — the second song being 3D. These wins mark an achievement for the artist, especially as he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, which he began in December 2023. Jungkook’s service will last until June 2025, at which point he will reunite with his fellow BTS members.

However, for ARMY, there is another major milestone for the group that's equally thrilling. Kim Taehyung, also known as V, just topped the Billboard Holiday Digital Song Sales chart with his single Winter Ahead. The track, a jazz-pop collaboration with ballad singer Park Hyo Shin, has dethroned Mariah Carey’s iconic All I Want for Christmas Is You, a classic holiday anthem. This marks a significant achievement for V, who continues to shine in his solo endeavours, with Winter Ahead which is now the bestselling holiday track on the chart.

With Jungkook’s solo success, V’s holiday triumph, and the group’s ongoing influence in the global music scene, BTS continues to solidify its place as one of the most influential acts in the world. Their Billboard wins and accomplishments demonstrate their far-reaching impact and the enduring power of their music, both as a group and as individual artists.

As for other wins at the Billboard Music Awards, Stray Kids picked up the Top Global K-pop Artist award while captivating the crowd with an electrifying performance of Chk Chk Boom. SEVENTEEN also joined them as winners of the Top K-pop Touring Artist; they also performed LOVE, MONEY, FAME.