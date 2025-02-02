BTS leader Namjoon’s post reveals his true feelings about his South Korean military experience; read what he said

On February 1, BTS leader Kim Namjoon shared a heartfelt message with his fans on the South Korean platform Weverse, revealing that he had been promoted to Sergeant in the military. In his post, Namjoon lovingly addressed his fans with, “Hello, everyone whom I love relentlessly. Did you spend your Lunar New Year well. Did you have some rice cake soup?” before diving into a humorous reflection on his age. Poking fun at his own ageing process he expressed, “I have no idea what I’ve been up to, but I’m already 32. Looking at myself persistently trying to use international age to say that I'm actually 30, I'm hit with the reality that I'm an uncle. (On top of that, back in the days when you hit 30, there's a mindset where you have you minus 5 years off your age.)” BTS' Namjoon

Namjoon’s post wasn’t just about humour — it also conveyed a sense of anticipation for his future. He shared that he had many things to express once he became a civilian, hinting at his excitement for life after his military service. With his discharge scheduled for June 10, he also included a selfie in his army uniform, with a black muffler covering the lower half of his face, giving fans a glimpse of his current life.

Namjoon's new haircut

RM's letter quickly made its rounds on social media, going viral within the fandom. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and shared their emotional reactions, with one commenting, “Brb sobbing as I post this i’ve missed him and his beautiful words so much.” Another fan humorously noted, “Namjoon constantly letting us know how much he hates the military and is jealous of civilian life, just counting down the days until he's free... everyone in the blue house better sleep with one eye open.” A third fan pointed out Namjoon’s playful tone throughout his message, saying, “Namjoon throughout his weverse letter: omg im a sergeant now! but you know what's better? a civilian! I want to be civilian!! PLEASE LET ME BE A CIVILIAN!! I'm so jealous two members are already civilian. just 4 months and guess what? I'll be a civilian!!!!” Another fan echoed Namjoon’s frustration with a humorous twist, writing, “Namjoon ; ‘Thank you for the sergeant promotion, now LET ME OOOUUTTT I HATE IT HERE!!!!’”

RM's update comes after he was enlisted in the military in December 2023, along with Kim Taehyung. With Jin and J-Hope back at the front and releasing new music, the rest of the group is expected to return later this year, leaving fans eagerly awaiting their reunion.