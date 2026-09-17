CBFC's new voices Suniel Shetty, Prosenjit, Pallavi Joshi, Ricky Kej, Rupali, Yatindra Mishra: Time for cinema to evolve

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has been reconstituted by the Centre on Wednesday. An 18-member panel, the new board has been constituted with immediate effect for a term of three years, or until further orders. HT City spoke to some of the members, here’s what they say:Prosenjit Chatterjee: It’s a big responsibility

(Clockwise from top) Rupali Ganguly, Suniel Shetty, Pallavi Joshi, Yatindra Mishra, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Ricky Kej

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Veteran actor and producer Prosenjit Chatterjee says, “It’s a big responsibility. For me, what is important is that people have thought about and trusted that I can bring important changes. Playing my role matters. I have been going to the board as a producer, and now I will be looking at the other side of the story saying, ‘Mera yeh scene mat kato’ (laughs), so it’s time to learn and unlearn. It is also time to work towards bringing all kinds of cinema, including language cinema, to the table.”Pallavi Joshi: This job is about giving the right certification to the right content

Actor Pallavi Joshi feels that the CBFC’s function is not to stop or put a blanket ban on films; this job is about giving the right certification to the right content to reach the right audience. “And, yes, of course, all of us as filmmakers and actors have had our share of problems with the censor board, and maybe we better understand that aspect now that we are on the panel. All of us need to understand that with time everything evolves, and so will cinema—that is what I feel should be understood. On a personal front, I am used to donning many hats, and I am at an age where responsibilities are always welcome. It will be my way of giving back to the world of cinema.”Suniel Shetty: There has to be a balance between giving filmmakers the freedom to tell their storiesActor Suniel Shetty calls it ‘an honour.’ “There has to be a balance between giving filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories and being responsible towards audiences. After spending so many years in cinema, it’s a privilege to now contribute from this side as well. For me, it will be about clarity, consistency, and dialogue. Cinema is a very powerful medium it shapes perceptions. Power has to be used responsibly and for the right reasons. At the same time, filmmakers need the freedom to tell their stories. If we can maintain that balance while making the process smoother and more transparent.”Rupali Ganguly: I feel deeply grateful to be entrusted with this responsibilityThe actor states, "Honestly, I was quite surprised when I first heard the news, and it was a very overwhelming moment for me. More than anything, I feel deeply grateful to be entrusted with this responsibility. There is also a personal connection for me because my father was a member of the NFDC, which makes this opportunity even more meaningful. I see this as a new experience for me and I’m looking forward to learning, listening and contributing with a sense of responsibility."

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{{^usCountry}} She adds, “I value that trust immensely, and I want to honour it by giving this role my very best. I know the responsibility that comes with it, and I hope that through my contribution, I can live up to the faith that has been placed in me and do justice to the role entrusted to me.”Yatindra Mishra: I want to bring the youth perspective to the boardLyricist-poet-author Yatindra Mishra, says, “Will bring youth perspective because of my work in poetry, music and film. I believe I have been given this responsibility, and I want to bring the youth perspective to the board. Through my work I represent youth, who are my audience; therefore, I want to bring their perspective to this team of seasoned and experienced industry stalwarts. Like my previous work, I will continue to carry forward my Indian and rooted approach and research into the golden era of cinema. This is a validation of my work on National Award-winning book on Lata Mangeshkar ji, biopic Gulzar saheb, and my series on Bollywood music and poetry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds, “I value that trust immensely, and I want to honour it by giving this role my very best. I know the responsibility that comes with it, and I hope that through my contribution, I can live up to the faith that has been placed in me and do justice to the role entrusted to me.”Yatindra Mishra: I want to bring the youth perspective to the boardLyricist-poet-author Yatindra Mishra, says, “Will bring youth perspective because of my work in poetry, music and film. I believe I have been given this responsibility, and I want to bring the youth perspective to the board. Through my work I represent youth, who are my audience; therefore, I want to bring their perspective to this team of seasoned and experienced industry stalwarts. Like my previous work, I will continue to carry forward my Indian and rooted approach and research into the golden era of cinema. This is a validation of my work on National Award-winning book on Lata Mangeshkar ji, biopic Gulzar saheb, and my series on Bollywood music and poetry.” {{/usCountry}}

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He adds, “With esteemed panelists like Priyadarshan who used my lyrics in Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan, Hansraj Hans,Prosenjit Chatterjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Preity Zinta, Hansraj Hans and more so I see myself as a vidyarthi (student) of cinema. I have thrice been part of the central panel for the National Awards, theInternational Film Festival Goa jury and other panels.”

Ricky Kej: A profound responsibility to safeguard artistic expression while also serving public interest

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The musician says, “I bring a unique perspective of having worked in entertainment industry in every corner of the globe and have associated closely with some of the most diverse artistes and creators. I am committed to fostering a balanced, progressive and inclusive environment for filmmakers, musicians and audiences. It’s a profound responsibility to safeguard artistic expression while also serving public interest, and I take this very seriously.”