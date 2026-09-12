Celebrating 25 Years of Bosco-Caesar: Dance brought us together

Bollywood choreographers Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves, popularly known as Bosco-Caesar, are celebrating 25 years in the film industry. “This is unreal for us. The moment came quietly, but it brought a sense of pride,” says Bosco.

Bosco Martis, inset (choreographers Bosco-Caesar),

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Speaking to us he further shares,​”Caesar and I have known each other for over three decades, and we’ve been working together for 25 years, with Mission Kashmir followed by Shararat being our first film as a choreographer duo. Dance ne hume sath laya. We have our share of an-ban (disagreements), but we know it’s temporary. Even when we are not together, our souls are. We are two people connected through our journeys and passion for dance.”

Reflecting on how the industry has evolved over the decades, he notes​​ “Industry mein kaam kam hua hai, definitely kaam hua hai. Log filmon mein gaane kam kar ke background mein daal date without any visibility who will remember the song this way. Today we see more music or promotional videos instead of the songs.” “Early 2000s and 90s jaise gaane bante the, that level of songs are nowhere to be seen. Huge songs with grand canvases and dancers are all gone, and it’s high time makers stop being skeptical and afraid about bringing those song-and-dance sequences back. In our country, we have always celebrated that part of cinema, and we always will. Naye gaane hi nahin aate, even around festivals. Tauba Tauba is an example that we can focus on songs, dance, and dancers, and bring that trend back. Songs are not only for promotion; they were always a part of storytelling,” he adds However, he feels the scale of song-and-dance numbers in cinema has shifted over time, “The vibe of our journey remains the same; only exposure has become widespread as we are living in an era of virality. Jo dekhne ko theatre jana padhta tha, sab phone pe hai and so are our dances and choreography. It’s booming, and thankfully, we are not in the league to compete.”

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{{^usCountry}} ​Looking ahead, the duo plans to share their behind-the-scenes experiences through a new platform. “Like-minded people are coming together, and our 25 years will be documented on a podcast. I remember Hrithik (Roshan) saying, ‘Bosco, people feel it’s easy to make Hrithik dance; people should know how much hard work it is.’ The pain, effort, and energy it takes to make someone dance on screen that’s how the idea. ” Up next, their choreography will be featured in the title track of Haiwaan, followed by Vvan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​Looking ahead, the duo plans to share their behind-the-scenes experiences through a new platform. “Like-minded people are coming together, and our 25 years will be documented on a podcast. I remember Hrithik (Roshan) saying, ‘Bosco, people feel it’s easy to make Hrithik dance; people should know how much hard work it is.’ The pain, effort, and energy it takes to make someone dance on screen that’s how the idea. ” Up next, their choreography will be featured in the title track of Haiwaan, followed by Vvan. {{/usCountry}}

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​On their rapport with actors, Bosco adds, “From Ranbir (Kapoor) and Ranveer (singh) to Vicky, we share a great bond. With Vicky, we have worked less, but it feels like apne bhai ke liye kar rahe hain. It’s a journey where you transform them and let them grow as dancers. Tauba Tauba opened up another side of Vicky to the audience. Though Hrithik remains the toughest for us because how can you perfect perfection?”

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