...
...
Next Story

Celebrating 25 Years of Bosco-Caesar: Dance brought us together

Celebrating 25 years, Bollywood choreographers Bosco-Caesar reflect on their enduring partnership and the changing landscape of dance in film

Updated on: Sep 12, 2026, 16:21:25 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Bollywood choreographers Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves, popularly known as Bosco-Caesar, are celebrating 25 years in the film industry. “This is unreal for us. The moment came quietly, but it brought a sense of pride,” says Bosco.

Bosco Martis, inset (choreographers Bosco-Caesar),
Bosco Martis, inset (choreographers Bosco-Caesar),

Speaking to us he further shares,​”Caesar and I have known each other for over three decades, and we’ve been working together for 25 years, with Mission Kashmir followed by Shararat being our first film as a choreographer duo. Dance ne hume sath laya. We have our share of an-ban (disagreements), but we know it’s temporary. Even when we are not together, our souls are. We are two people connected through our journeys and passion for dance.”

Reflecting on how the industry has evolved over the decades, he notes​​ “Industry mein kaam kam hua hai, definitely kaam hua hai. Log filmon mein gaane kam kar ke background mein daal date without any visibility who will remember the song this way. Today we see more music or promotional videos instead of the songs.” “Early 2000s and 90s jaise gaane bante the, that level of songs are nowhere to be seen. Huge songs with grand canvases and dancers are all gone, and it’s high time makers stop being skeptical and afraid about bringing those song-and-dance sequences back. In our country, we have always celebrated that part of cinema, and we always will. Naye gaane hi nahin aate, even around festivals. Tauba Tauba is an example that we can focus on songs, dance, and dancers, and bring that trend back. Songs are not only for promotion; they were always a part of storytelling,” he adds However, he feels the scale of song-and-dance numbers in cinema has shifted over time, “The vibe of our journey remains the same; only exposure has become widespread as we are living in an era of virality. Jo dekhne ko theatre jana padhta tha, sab phone pe hai and so are our dances and choreography. It’s booming, and thankfully, we are not in the league to compete.”

​On their rapport with actors, Bosco adds, “From Ranbir (Kapoor) and Ranveer (singh) to Vicky, we share a great bond. With Vicky, we have worked less, but it feels like apne bhai ke liye kar rahe hain. It’s a journey where you transform them and let them grow as dancers. Tauba Tauba opened up another side of Vicky to the audience. Though Hrithik remains the toughest for us because how can you perfect perfection?”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

htcity
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Celebrating 25 Years of Bosco-Caesar: Dance brought us together
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks