Cheekatilo actor VishwaDev Rachakonda on Rana Daggubati’s support for outsiders in South: I’m deeply indebted to him
VishwaDev Rachakonda, who was recently seein Cheekatilo with Sobhita Dhulipala, shares how Rana Daggubati has been a constant support for outsiders in South
Actor VishwaDev Rachakonda recently starred opposite Sobhita Dhulipala in the Telugu film Cheekatilo. Being an outsider, the actor admits that it is very challenging to navigate the South industry which is heavily-driven by legacy families. However, he ascertains that actor Rana Daggubati has been a source of motivation for outsiders like him.
Rana Daggubati presented VishwaDev Rachakonda’s debut film as a producer, Pareshan, and he credits him for making things possible for him since then. “So from an outsider standpoint with no background in the industry, it’s definitely a challenging pathway to navigate. Having support from somebody who believes in your work is so important, somebody like Rana, who really believed in my talent as an actor."
He adds, "All of us are filmmakers, all of us are wanting to tell stories, so as a storyteller and the kind of cinema that I want to associate with, the voice that I want to bring out and the directors I want to work with, Rana has played a very pivotal role in that journey for me. He’s somebody I’m deeply indebted to for my career and the kind of work that I’m getting now. Post associating with Rana from Pareshaan times, he’s been a major support and it definitely encouraged us.”
VishwaDev’s breakthrough role came with the 2024 film 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu, and the actor received support and appreciation from Rana for the same too. However, he admits that the journey since has had its share of challenges too: “ Some days you are in the dark and there are so many other factors that have to align for your work to shine. Amidst all of this, you feel that you are navigating such a tough path and what if my odds don’t land. That’s when you need a friend, a supporter like Rana,” he says.