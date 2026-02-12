Cheekatilo actor VishwaDev Rachakonda on Rana Daggubati’s support for outsiders in South: I’m deeply indebted to him

Actor VishwaDev Rachakonda recently starred opposite Sobhita Dhulipala in the Telugu film Cheekatilo. Being an outsider, the actor admits that it is very challenging to navigate the South industry which is heavily-driven by legacy families. However, he ascertains that actor Rana Daggubati has been a source of motivation for outsiders like him. Vishwadev Rachakonda and Rana Daggubati (Photos: Instagram)

Rana Daggubati presented VishwaDev Rachakonda’s debut film as a producer, Pareshan, and he credits him for making things possible for him since then. “So from an outsider standpoint with no background in the industry, it’s definitely a challenging pathway to navigate. Having support from somebody who believes in your work is so important, somebody like Rana, who really believed in my talent as an actor."