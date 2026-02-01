Sobhita Dhulipala reveals if being married to Naga Chaitanya, who comes from a film family, influences her work now

Sobhita Dhulipala got married to Naga Chaitanya in December 2024, and post that, the actor was amiss from screens for just over a year. She recently returned with the Telugu film Cheekatilo and the actor insists she needed this time away from all the attention. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo: Instagram) Naga Chaitanya's family is one of the most influential film families in Telugu cinema. Ask Sobhita Dhulipala if being married there has caused any difference in the industry dynamics towards her and she says, “It's only been a year since I've been married and my whole career, all of my work has come from my independent journey. So I don't yet know the impact in the sense. Yes, I am married and a part of a family that's in the film business and it's an institutional legacy family, but my work has been very separate.” Check out the full interview with Sobhita Dhulipala here:

The actor insists that she sees her in-laws as family and not a part of the industry. "I see them as family not as the industry. When I meet them at home, they're still like only my family. Maybe in the future I will understand better, but for now, my career and family are very separate." Reflecting on her journey in the film industry since the beginning, Sobhita says, “My journey started out with lots of auditions and me being part of projects that are slightly on the counterculture side of things. When you are part of that kind of group, I don't know if you seek support, at least I can speak for myself. I seek belief in my own self because the choices I've made have been counterculture. The kind of person that I am, I think I'll always look to my own self for decision-making or support all the way forward. So my now being associated with a family that's in films, I doubt if that has any influence on me."