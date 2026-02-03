Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to Venkatesh Daggubati's praise for her work in Cheekatilo: You feel a little relief

Sobhita Dhulipala recently appeared in the Telugu suspense thriller Cheekatilo, which got her praise for her performance. One special appreciation that came her way was from veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati, who is also now family to her as he praised her and the film's trailer, and she is quite ecstatic about it. Sobhita Dhulipala and Venkatesh Daggubati (Photos: Instagram) Reacting to the praise by Venkatesh Daggubati, Sobhita Dhulipala says, “Obviously you hope that people connect with your film, and he praised the film if I'm not wrong, not just me. And it's great. You feel motivated as you want to go out there and do good as everyone works so hard on a project.” Check out the entire chat with Sobhita Dhulipala here:

She adds, “Filmmaking is not an easy job. So when you make a film like this, which we shot in just 30 days like a tightly wound project, we had faith in the material, in the story and when you're backed by big producers, you feel like ‘Okay let me give it my best shot’. And when support starts pouring in, you feel a little relief. You want your work to reach people, so maybe through him saying good things about the film, a few more people will come to know of it. So I'm very happy about that.”