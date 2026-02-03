Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to Venkatesh Daggubati's praise for her work in Cheekatilo: You feel a little relief
Fresh off the release of Cheekatilo, Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to Venkatesh Daggubati's praise, and shares how this one-year break from screen impacted her
Sobhita Dhulipala recently appeared in the Telugu suspense thriller Cheekatilo, which got her praise for her performance. One special appreciation that came her way was from veteran actor Venkatesh Daggubati, who is also now family to her as he praised her and the film's trailer, and she is quite ecstatic about it.
Reacting to the praise by Venkatesh Daggubati, Sobhita Dhulipala says, “Obviously you hope that people connect with your film, and he praised the film if I'm not wrong, not just me. And it's great. You feel motivated as you want to go out there and do good as everyone works so hard on a project.”
She adds, “Filmmaking is not an easy job. So when you make a film like this, which we shot in just 30 days like a tightly wound project, we had faith in the material, in the story and when you're backed by big producers, you feel like ‘Okay let me give it my best shot’. And when support starts pouring in, you feel a little relief. You want your work to reach people, so maybe through him saying good things about the film, a few more people will come to know of it. So I'm very happy about that.”
The film marks Sobhita's first project after her wedding to actor Naga Chaitanya in December 2024. The whole 2025, the actor didn't have any release. Ask her if these 12 months offered her a much-needed break, she says, “Around 2023, I've had that phase where I've had Kurup, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, The Night Manager 1 and 2, Made In Heaven 2 and then an American release (Monkey Man). There was just so much content that was coming out. But I realise that I've had my career go in phases where at one point, I'm shooting continuously and then boom, they all release. We started in 2024 with Cheekatilo and finally it came out now. Last year, I had been shooting a lot actually, so I guess it's in waves for me.”