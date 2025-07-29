Choreographer Lee Jung opens up about her bond with BTS’ Taehyung: ‘When I see how hard he works…’

It started with a surprise collaboration and now, fans can’t get enough. After BTS member V was discharged from military service, he dropped two striking dance videos featuring a female choreographer: Lee Jung. Their fluid synergy on screen left ARMYs curious: was this just a one-off collaboration, or was something deeper brewing behind the scenes? Choreographer Lee Jung opens up about her bond with BTS’ Taehyung

Turns out, it’s the latter. In a recent interview after the finale of Street Woman Fighter 2, Lee Jung opened up about her connection with V, describing their bond as one built on mutual respect and passion. “Dancing is my profession, so of course I love it with everything I have. But despite having to sing and embody so many other elements as an artist, he genuinely loves dance just as much as I do,” she said. The choreographer also admitted that V’s work ethic left a lasting impression on her, saying, “He’s incredibly humble, and when I see how hard he works — sometimes even harder than I do — it makes me reflect and think, ‘There’s no room for compromise in what I do.”

Their creative chemistry has sparked major excitement online, with fans hoping to see the duo reunite for official BTS choreographies or future dance projects. Lee Jung, who also contributed to Netflix’s K-pop Demon Hunters, is already a name to watch — especially now!

As for what the rest of the members are up to? With all members back from military duty, South Korea's biggest popstars are officially gearing up for a full-scale return. Currently, they are collaborating in the U.S. on new music set for spring 2026, and a global tour is on deck to follow. The global fandom is buzzing: It’s been a long wait, and BTS is back in full force.