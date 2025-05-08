Chris Cornell's band Soundgarden to release their final album as a tribute to the late singer

Nearly eight years after the death of singer Chris Cornell, Soundgarden is preparing to release one last album featuring the voice of its late frontman. Known for helping define the grunge era alongside Nirvana and Pearl Jam, the band is ready to share a long-awaited project that will mark their final studio effort with Chris’ contributions. Soundgarden is planning to release their final album soon

The new album, which includes recordings Chris made before his death in 2017, has been in development for years, as revealed by the band's guitarist Kim Thayil, in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

“Our objective and goal was always to complete that [album. I probably have OCD enough to not want to leave something unfinished or incomplete like that, so I think the more we can attend to our body of work and our catalog],” Kim said.

“I think everyone in the band feels that way. I don't just [want] to attend to my work, but the collective work, and in this case specifically, the work of Chris," he added.

The project holds emotional significance for the band, especially as a tribute to their longtime frontman. “I have pride for what I did and I want to see that come out. It doesn't exist in the vacuum. It exists as a collaboration with Matt [Cameron] and Ben [Shepherd] and Chris, but it takes on an entirely different weight when you think about what it is you're honoring, and the work that you're paying tribute to. It is us collectively. We want to do it proud. And that part of us is certainly one of the most intimate components of what Soundgarden has been since 1984,” Kim said.

The band’s classic lineup — Kim, drummer Matt Cameron, and bassist Ben Shepherd — had reunited with Cornell in 2010, nearly a decade after an extended hiatus. Matt first joined in 1986, while Ben became a member in 1990. Their final album together during Chris' lifetime, King Animal, was released in 2012.

For Kim, seeing this last album come to fruition feels like more than just closing a chapter. “It would be a great gift to the fans. And I do think about this, and I don't know how strange this sounds, but I feel like it's a gift to Chris too,” he said.

Soundgarden will also be honoured later this year as part of the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee class. The lineup includes founding bassist Hiro Yamamoto, who played on the band's first two albums, as well as artists like Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, the White Stripes, Salt-N-Pepa, and Joe Cocker.

Reflecting on the honour, Kim believes Chris would have deeply appreciated the recognition. “He’s the one who imparted that understanding to the rest of us after he inducted Heart. He came away from that with a different understanding of the event and of the accolade, and he shared that with us,” he said. “We had conversations about it a few times. And since he had a better understanding of what to expect, and to prepare for it, than the rest of us. I think for that reason he would’ve been very happy and very proud,” Kim signed off.