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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey gets a star-studded London launch ahead of its July release

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is set to hit theatres on July 17. Ahead of its release, the film's ensemble cast came together in London; take a look

Published on: Jul 06, 2026 01:27 PM IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has officially launched its global promotional campaign, with the film's A-list cast assembling in London ahead of its July 17 theatrical release. Leading the first round of appearances were Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o, who posed for photographers as excitement continues to build around the director's latest big-screen spectacle.

Producer Emma Thomas, left, and director Christopher Nolan pose for photographers
Producer Emma Thomas, left, and director Christopher Nolan pose for photographers
Himesh Patel, from left, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, John Leguizamo and Benny Safdie pose for photographers upon arrival at the photo call for the film 'The Odyssey'

Based on Homer's legendary Greek epic, The Odyssey follows the long and perilous journey of Odysseus (Matt Damon) as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he faces mythical creatures, powerful gods and countless challenges, while his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland) await his return.

Lupita Nyong'o, from left, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Samantha Morton poses for photographers

As anticipation builds for one of 2026's most-awaited releases, here's a closer look at the standout moments from The Odyssey's London photocall and the film that's already generating significant buzz.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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