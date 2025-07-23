Coldplay plays Black Sabbath's Changes as a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne: ‘Ozzy we love you’

British rock band Coldplay honoured Ozzy Osbourne with a touching musical tribute during their concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, just hours before Ozzy's family confirmed the legendary rocker’s death at the age of 76. The British band marked the occasion with a heartfelt performance of Black Sabbath’s 1972 ballad Changes, a song co-written by Ozzy and bassist Geezer Butler. Coldplay's Chris Martin played Black Sababth's Changes as a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne who passed away on Tuesday

According to reports, before the show began, fans outside the stadium caught a glimpse of what was to come when a user posted a video to X of the band rehearsing Changes during soundcheck. That same evening, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin addressed the crowd with a moving dedication to the Black Sabbath co-founder.

“We’d like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character called gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne. We send our love to his family,” Chris said, in a fan-filmed video later shared on TikTok.

The band then performed the melancholic ballad, which took on added emotional depth in light of the moment. Following the performance, Chris added, “Ozzy, we love you, wherever you're going.”

The song Changes holds a personal history for Ozzy. In his 2011 autobiography I Am Ozzy, co-written with Chris Ayres, the singer revealed that the song’s lyrics were inspired by the breakdown of guitarist Bill Ward’s first marriage. While not as heavy as Black Sabbath’s more iconic tracks, the piano-driven ballad has long resonated with fans for its vulnerability—an apt choice for a tribute.

Coldplay’s gesture stood out not only for its sincerity but also for its unexpectedness. Known for their arena anthems and ethereal stage shows, the band paused their usual setlist to acknowledge a figure from a different musical realm. Yet the reverence was clear, as was the influence Ozzy had across genres.

With just a few simple words and one carefully chosen song, Coldplay turned a stadium show into a moment of shared mourning, admiration, and remembrance—one that connected generations of music lovers in honour of the ‘Prince of Darkness.’