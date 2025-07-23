Vishal Dadlani, Subir Malik and other Indian rockers pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne: ‘Will be Prince of Darkness, forever’

Indian musicians and members of the country’s music community joined fans across the globe in mourning the death of British rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday at the age of 76. Ozzy Osbourne died at 76. (AP)

Vishal Dadlani, one of India’s most prominent composers and the vocalist of the popular rock band Pentagram, summed up the collective shock with an emotional tribute on Instagram: “Not Ozzy!!!! He was, is, and will remain the Prince of Darkness, forever!!”

Others from both the independent and mainstream music scenes also paid tribute to the former Black Sabbath frontman, who was widely regarded as a pioneer of heavy metal. “Ozzy and his legacy can’t be summed up in a statement. He and Black Sabbath literally gave the world the genre of metal. He has inspired generations of musicians, including me, to pursue metal music and build a career around it. It’s hard to put into words such a mammoth legacy — just gratitude for inspiring all of us. All the misfits, all those who found a home in metal — that home was built because of Ozzy and Sabbath,” said Jayant Bhadula, vocalist of the popular folk metal band Bloodywood.

Founding member of Parikrama, Subir Malik, told us he almost “cried” after reading the news of Osbourne’s death. “I woke up to this news today, and emotions just took over me. The round sunglasses I wear are because of Ozzy, and I cannot begin to explain what he and his music meant to me when I was growing up. His sense of music, his stage presence, and everything about him is so unique — there can never be another Ozzy in this world ever again,” he said.

Popular rock band Indus Creed’s guitarist Mahesh Tinaikar told us: “Ozzy was an icon. His presence on stage — and frankly, off it as well — was just so electrifying. What he did for metal music, in terms of making it popular across the globe, will always see him remembered as a pioneer of the genre.”

Known for pushing sonic and cultural boundaries with a voice that came to define an entire genre, Ozzy's influence extended far beyond the UK, reaching generations of musicians who grew up on his music.

The tributes from India came amid a flood of international messages remembering the legendary rocker. Elton John described him as “a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods,” while Aerosmith called him a “voice that changed music forever.”

Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood and WWE’s Triple H also shared heartfelt messages. Triple H wrote, “Rock and Roll Heaven just received The Prince of Darkness,” and reflected on Ozzy’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Ozzy’s family confirmed his death in a statement, though no cause of death was disclosed. He had been battling multiple health issues over the past few years and had largely retired from touring.

Nicknamed the Prince of Darkness in the 1970s — a title born from the foreboding tone of Black Sabbath’s self-titled debut track — Ozzy’s impact on rock music is both historic and immeasurable. From stadium anthems to a hit reality TV show, he remained a cultural force across decades.