The reality show season is in full swing, with Bigg Boss 20 currently keeping audiences hooked, another reality show is all set to return with its new season. Rise and Fall is now gearing up to return with its second season, this time with former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag as host. While the makers have kept most of the 15-contestant lineup under wraps, their has been a constant buzz around the shows line up fort his season.

Content Creator Anish Bhagat to join Rise and Fall season 2 as a contestant

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So far its confirmed that actors Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sara Gurpal, Kajal Raghwani, Niharika Tiwari, Kaira and Tej Pratap Yadav, along with political commentator Shehzad Poonawalla, will be seen as contestant on the show.

HT City has learnt that content creator and storyteller Anish Bhagat is one of the names entering the house.s

Anish Bhagat, has built a following of over a million through personal and relationship-driven storytelling. A source tells us: “Yes, it's true, he is being considered for the show this season. Nothing has been officially announced yet, but he is preparing to enter the reality show." The source adds: "Given the kind of content he has done so far, it will be interesting to see how he approaches the show."

About Anish Bhagat

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{{^usCountry}} Anish began his content creation journey in 2018 and rose to prominence with stories focused on people and their experiences. He has often used his platform to spotlight individuals and causes, including arranging a pilgrimage to Ram Mandir for his building’s security guard. He also met UP Board topper Prachi Nigam after she faced online trolling, an interaction that received widespread attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anish began his content creation journey in 2018 and rose to prominence with stories focused on people and their experiences. He has often used his platform to spotlight individuals and causes, including arranging a pilgrimage to Ram Mandir for his building’s security guard. He also met UP Board topper Prachi Nigam after she faced online trolling, an interaction that received widespread attention. {{/usCountry}}

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His work has since expanded beyond social media. Anish released singles such as Souvenir and Kyu Tu Door. He was also seen in Bandish Bandits season 2 where he played the role of Kingshuk.

Tentative list of Contestant

Several other names are also being linked to Rise and Fall Season 2, although their participation has not been officially confirmed by the makers. Stars namely: Archana Gautam, Rajat Dalal, Anam Darbar, Sailesh Lodha, Kaira Anu, Sorab Bedi, Niharika Tiwari, Sakshi Srivas, Shrutika Arjun, Nehal Chudasama, Deepty Chettri, Priyanka Jagga and Anurag Dobhal are said to be entering the show as possible contestants. Content creator Raj Grover, meanwhile, has separately been reported as joining the season, while their have been reports that suggest Dollyy Javved has been in discussions for a spot.