Controllers to cameras: Bloodborne to The Legend of Zelda, video game adaptations that are headed to the big screen

Crossovers from the gaming world to cinema have always been exciting, especially to those who grew up with a controller in hand. With the release of Mortal Kombat II and the announcement of an R-rated animated adaptation of the beloved gothic horror game Bloodborne at CinemaCon 2026, the floodgates are open. Here's a look at the video game adaptations headed to screens soon:

Bloodborne

Upcoming video game adaptations to look forward to

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Bloodborne

The one that has the internet buzzing right now is Bloodborne, announced by Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions at CinemaCon 2026. An R-rated animated feature based on the critically acclaimed game is being developed. What has fans particularly intrigued is the involvement of YouTube creator Seán McLoughlin, aka JackSepticEye, as co-producer. The film is touted to be "very true" to the gory spirit of Bloodborne

Street Fighter

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{{^usCountry}} Arriving in theatres on October 16, Street Fighter’s ensemble cast includes Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Vidyut Jammwal, Eric André, 50 Cent and Jason Momoa. The Kitao Sakurai directorial is adapted from the video game franchise created by Capcom Resident Evil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arriving in theatres on October 16, Street Fighter’s ensemble cast includes Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Vidyut Jammwal, Eric André, 50 Cent and Jason Momoa. The Kitao Sakurai directorial is adapted from the video game franchise created by Capcom Resident Evil {{/usCountry}}

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Every Resident Evil adaptation has arrived with big promises but left fans disappointed. During CinemaCon 2026, director Zach Cregger said his Resident Evil film will stay true to the experience and spirit of the games. The film is scheduled for September 18, 2026 and is expected to be the dark horse of the year

The Legend of Zelda

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A live-action Legend of Zelda movie has been officially confirmed, with a release date of April 30, 2027. Wes Ball is on board to direct, with Shigeru Miyamoto also working as a producer. Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason and Link will be portrayed by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. This one carries the weight of a legacy.

Death Stranding

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Hideo Kojima's universe is heading to cinemas. The feature film adaptation was announced back in 2022, and in December 2023 A24 officially revealed its partnership with Kojima Productions to bring Death Stranding to life. The film is reportedly targeting 2027. No cast has been confirmed yet, but filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, known for Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One, has been onboarded to lead the project

Elden Ring

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Elden Ring

The sprawling dark fantasy world of Elden Ring is also getting the cinematic treatment, and it has already found its cast: Kit Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Ben Whishaw, Nick Offerman, Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, Emma Laird, Peter Serafinowicz and Jonathan Pryce. The film is set to release on March 3, 2028

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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