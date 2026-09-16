Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to tie the knot with Member of Parliament Priya Saroj on December 4, 2026. The grand wedding ceremony will take place at the Ramada Hotel in Lucknow.

Cricketer Rinku Singh and MP Priya Saroj

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Speaking exclusively to us about balancing the high-pressure worlds of international cricket and active politics while planning their wedding, Saroj says, “It really comes down to a deep, mutual respect for each other’s time. We both have careers that demand constant focus and travel, but we’ve learned to find our quiet moments in between the chaos. The wedding planning hasn’t felt like a burden because we are doing it together, and honestly, our families have stepped in to be our biggest anchors.”

The batter adds, “We just try to keep things as simple as possible. Cricket keeps me on the road, and her work is just as demanding. But we know our priorities on the field and at work, and when we are together, we leave the pressure outside. We’re just taking it one day at a time, and relying a lot on our families to help pull everything together.”

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{{^usCountry}} With guests expected from both cricket and political circles, organising the invitations and guest list for the big day in Lucknow required a personal touch. Saroj shares, “Our approach has actually been very personal because we are definitely bringing together two very different professional worlds, but to us, they are just the friends, mentors, and colleagues who have supported us. We want the vibe in Lucknow to feel warm, intimate, and entirely about the people who matter to us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With guests expected from both cricket and political circles, organising the invitations and guest list for the big day in Lucknow required a personal touch. Saroj shares, “Our approach has actually been very personal because we are definitely bringing together two very different professional worlds, but to us, they are just the friends, mentors, and colleagues who have supported us. We want the vibe in Lucknow to feel warm, intimate, and entirely about the people who matter to us.” {{/usCountry}}

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“We just want the people who have been part of our journey to be there to celebrate with us. Whether they are walking in from a dressing room or from Parliament, they are our guests and our well-wishers first. Lucknow is a special place, and our main goal is simply making sure everyone feels at home,” adds Rinku.

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Reflecting on their journey—from a chance interaction on social media to getting engaged last year—officially locking in the date means the world to both families. “It is amazing how life works out. What started as a simple conversation has grown into our forever. Finally locking in this date is a beautiful feeling, especially for our family. Seeing the joy on their faces makes the whole journey feel entirely meant to be,” Saroj shares.

The cricketer was quick to add, “We have grown a lot as a couple since that first interaction. Getting engaged last year felt like a natural next step, and now having December 4 officially locked in just brings a lot of peace and happiness to both our homes. I am just really grateful for how the whole story has unfolded.”

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Saroj’s father Tufani Saroj is a former MP and current MLA from Kerakat. The couple exchanged rings on June 8, 2025 in Lucknow. Rinku and Priya’s relationship has been widely discussed for some time now. Especially after their engagement, the two were seen together on several occasions.

Priya Saroj is a Lok Sabha MP of the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh, while Rinku Singh is a key batter for Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain of UPT20 champion team Meerut Mavericks .

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to tie the knot with Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Priya Saroj

Two Days of Celebration

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A hotel source exclusively shares, “Yes, the booking for the sprawling lawn for the D-Day is confirmed for December 4, with indoor functions scheduled for the day before. We have a booking for over 1,000 guests, including politicians, sportspeople, and union ministers. Additionally, we have booked 100 rooms in the hotel for the same dates. The menu is still being worked on.”