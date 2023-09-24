Dahaad actor Sanjeeva Vats: Best time for actors from theatre background

Actor Sanjeeva Vats has been doing theatre for the last 30 years and has featured in several films but his last two OTT series, Rangbaaz 3 (2022) and Dahaad, earned him the recognition he always yearned for. The Kanpurite feels new stories, ideas and talent all are getting a chance in the current phase.

Actor Sanjeeva Vats recently wrapped his OTT series in Lucknow

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Makers are open to new ideas and are experimenting. Even the big production houses are open to embracing new concepts and actors. The present scenario is really good for people who are related to cinema, OTT and even TV – for that matter – be it writers, directors or actors. The charm of cinema will remain, but with OTT you are sure to get a chance to experiment with locations, characterisation and content,” says the actor on his visit to Lucknow.

Vats has been part of films like Saheb Biwi aur Gangster (2011), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Dum Laga Kar Haisha (2015) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019).

“Actors with a theatre background are getting great opportunities. Makers are ready to experiment with the cast and zero in on actors who have a body of work in theatre. If you look at the leading names of senior artistes, they are mostly from theatre and not only Hindi, but Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali theatre too,” says Vats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor recalls his journey as a theatrician. “I stayed in Delhi for seven years and was doing plays. I’m also a founder member of Act One Theatre Group. In 1998, I moved to Mumbai and till lockdown I was closely associated with Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) and did a lot of plays too. Like every actor, I too thought of pursuing cinema and have been part of some very good films. My characters in the show Crime Patrol were also well received.”

The actor feels that playing (actor) Vijay Verma’s father, in his last release, got him good recognition. “I had a very powerful role with multiple layers and shades. Though not a lead role, it got noticed big time and I got a good feedback from people in the industry,” he adds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vats will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s series, tentatively titled Jango, with Vineet Kumar Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and others.

Lucknow as homeground

In less than two years, the actor has shot three projects in Lucknow. “In 2022, I shot for Rangbaaz3 and this year I completed a web series for Yash Raj Films (Mandala Murder) and another one with Saurabh Tiwari as the showrunner. Being a UPite, Lucknow has been like a hometown for me. In the early 90s, I used to visit the city regularly for theatre. I have worked with Raj Bisaria saheb, Anil Rastogi sir, Atamjeet Singh and late Ravi Nagar. So, Lucknow has been my training ground and I’m glad it’s treating me well professionally too.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail