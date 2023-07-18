Zeishan Quadri: I regret not asking for royalty for Gangs of Wasseypur

Back in 2009, actor-writer Zeishan Quadri was just a fresher in the film industry when he co-wrote and managed to act in one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema — Gangs of Wasseypur (GOW). However, Quadri has one regret and he shares it with us in an exclusive interview. “I regret not asking for royalties for Gangs of Wasseypur. Thoda aur industry ki samajh hoti toh cheeze alag hoti,” says the actor, who was recently seen in Bloody Daddy, opposite Shahid Kapoor. Zeishan Quadri was recently seen in Bloody Daddy

Quadri goes on to explain how despite being a newbie, he negotiated and tried to “crack a good deal”. “I said if I will write the script, I will also act in it. Just like Sylvester Stallone, when he wrote the screenplay for Rocky Balboa and refused to sell it except under the condition that he get to star in the film. I thought that was a smart move. But had I written that script today, I would have demanded royalty in my contract,” Quadri reiterates.

Ask him if the most popular franchise will have a third film and he hints at it but does not give a definite answer. “There was a discussion about making the third part with Anurag Kashyap, but nothing is concrete yet. Let’s see what happens. Anurag is in discussions with an OTT platform for a deal. Agar deal hopaati hai toh film banegi, agar nahi hopaayi toh nahi banegi,” he says but is quick to mention that “You can’t make a Wasseypur every now and then.”

After Wasseypur’s success, the actor says, several projects that were ‘based or inspired’ by the classic were made. “I won’t name them but sabko pata hai ki usko copy kar karke, logo ne career banaliye. But I do not want copies of my work and I can’t make Wasseypur every other day. Ek do us tarah ke projects banalu, toh wahi bahut hai. And I am in search of a story like that. As and when I will find it, I will definitely make a film like Wasseypur,” he adds.

But what does he mean by ‘a story like that’? “An authentic story that’s also relatable. The world it’s set in should be unique. Also, it should have elements of surprise because audience loves it. Wasseypur was a big hit because people had not seen that side of Bihar before,” says Halahal actor.

While one may assume that emergence of OTT has allowed filmmakers to experiment and come up with new concepts, Quadri disagrees and says things are not that easy. “It’s not true that OTT platforms are accepting all kinds of experiments. Usme bhi bahut issues hote hain. Anurag was able to make Wasseypur back then because there was no one to disturb him. He had a free hand. In today’s time, there are too many people sitting to give suggestions about whom to cast, how to go about it. It’s not that easy. But everything will happen at the right time,” he wraps up.

