Deadpool and Batman join forces in a major Marvel-DC crossover after 20 years

Marvel and DC are set to unite two of their most iconic characters in a major crossover event debuting later this year. Marvel's Deadpool and DC's Batman will share the spotlight in a special one-shot comic, bringing together their signature chaos and calculated vigilante justice in a rare collaboration between the comic book giants. Batman x Deadpool will see Wade Wilson get hired for a job in Gotham City

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming Deadpool/Batman story launches on September 17, focusing on a plot in which Wade Wilson takes a job in Gotham City—only to find himself on a collision course with Bruce Wayne's Dark Knight.

Marvel’s contribution comes from writer Zeb Wells, known for his work on Spider-Man comics and the recent film Deadpool & Wolverine, along with artist Greg Capullo, who brings his distinct style to the project after his recent stint on Wolverine: Revenge.

"After writing Amazing Spider-Man for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break. Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break. In Batman we've found someone who has even less time for Deadpool's antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way). It's been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens," Zeb was quoted as saying.

Greg feels similarly. "Am I dreaming? This crossover is likely to be the high point of my career...and, I’ve had a great career," the artist adds via email. "Some of my earliest work (many years ago) was on X-Force, so Deadpool and I go way back. More recently, I spent 10-plus years drawing Batman at DC. The idea that I get to do a crossover event with Deadpool and Batman...If I am dreaming, please don’t wake me!" he said.

DC's side sees Grant Morrison collaborate with Dan Mora for this potentially iconic crossover.

“I don't do many comics these days but there was no way I could turn down the chance to work with Dan Mora again, one of my all-time favorite artistic collaborators — and definitely no way I could turn down Batman and Deadpool! Expect 4th wall-busting mayhem, owls, blood, blades, and at least one giant typewriter!” Grant said.

Dan also responded and stated: “This is more than I ever imagined I could do in my career, and it is a huge honor to be part of this crossover: it doesn't happen too often, and I am a huge Deadpool fan! When I first worked with Grant, I didn’t know what to expect, but it was an incredible team-up. I always hoped to work with Grant again, and working on Batman/Deadpool is like a dream come true. Grant and I working together on this once-in-a-lifetime project is going to be such a fun experience.”

According to the report, alongside the primary one-shot, fans can also expect additional “backup adventures” featuring “exciting Marvel and DC character match-ups.” While specifics on these stories, including the creative teams behind them, have yet to be disclosed, more information is expected to follow in the coming months.

Crossovers between Marvel and DC have occurred occasionally since 1976, when Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man marked their first major team-up. The last significant crossover was JLA/Avengers in 2003, making this latest project the most ambitious collaboration in over two decades.