Deep Purple’s Don Airey: Taylor Swift’s music is slightly annoying

English band Deep Purple, who are returning to India after 17 years, are known as pioneers of hard rock music since their inception in 1968. Having been around for several decades, the band has witnessed the evolution of music. Speaking to us about the current popular music, keyboardist Don Airey shares, “It’s slightly annoying. You listen to an artiste like Taylor Swift and it’s all about spamming; it never stops! There’s no ups or downs, there’s no contrasts. It’s all just compressed and full-on.” Ask if he has a favourite artist from the current crop of musicians and he says, “I really like Billie Eilish, she writes some wonderful songs.” Deep Purple is back in Bengaluru and they can’t wait to do some sightseeing!(Photo: Marten Rygaard)

With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), the 75-year-old isn’t too bothered with it taking over the music industry anytime soon, “I don’t think the evolution of music is going in the right direction. But I don’t think things will change either; we were scared that the world was going to end during Y2K but nothing happened! Music will never change and it can’t be computed.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Comprising drummer Ian Paice, bassist Roger Glover, lead singer Ian Gillan, guitarist Simon McBride and Airey, the band is excited to be back in Bengaluru after their last visit in 2006, Airey says, “It’s going to be so different, but we’re looking forward to it. This visit is going to be about new sounds, sights and faces. The last time we came to Bengaluru, I received a gift [in the form] a quote: God himself is a musical note. It’s very profound and it’s on the wall of my studio.” The band is all set to headline Bandland on December 17, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Sharing their plans, he says, “We will go and see the sights! I’m a big tourist in the mornings. I will get up early and go explore a temple or a museum.” The band is slated to perform some of their hits like Smoke on the Water, Highway Star, Soldier of Fortune, Perfect Strangers and more.