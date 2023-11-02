Rock legends Deep Purple to perform in Gurugram ahead of their gig in Bengaluru

Just days after it was reported that the psychedelic rock group Deep Purple, known for hits such as Smoke on the Water, Soldier of Fortune and Highway Star, would be gracing the stage in Bengaluru for their upcoming India tour, it’s now confirmed that the iconic rock act will also perform in Delhi-NCR. Deep Purple will perform in Gurugram on Dec 15

The five-member act (comprising guitarist Roger Glover, bassist Simon McBride, vocalists Ian Gillan and Ian Paice and Don Airey on drums) is all set to deliver a night of classic rock at Gurugram’s Airia Mall on December 15, 2023. This gig will be the prelude to their performance at the music festival Bandland (to be held in Bengaluru) on December 16 and 17.

“I'm very excited to be going back to India, it's been years and I can't wait! I've carried the spirit of India with me ever since I did it last time,” vocalist Ian Gillan said in a statement.

Ticket sales for the concert in Gurugram will be on sale from Nov 6 onwards on BookMyShow.com. This is the English rock group’s third time touring India after 1995 (Mumbai) and 2006 (Bengaluru). So far in 2023, international rock acts such as The Strokes, Backstreet Boys and Imagine Dragons have performed in India.

Deep Purple emerged from the vibrant '60s music scene, fusing hard rock and classical influences to create something truly groundbreaking. Hailing from Hertford, England, this iconic band has been rocking stages and charts for over five decades.

With hits like Smoke on the Water and Highway Star, Deep Purple has sold over 100 million records worldwide, earning their spot as heavy metal and modern hard rock pioneers. The band’s recent, 21st studio album featuring 13 tracks and collaborations with producer Bob Ezrin, peaked at #4 on the German album charts, garnering positive reviews from critics.

