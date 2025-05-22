Has Deepika Padukone exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas-starrer, Spirit? The alleged reason may shock you

Arjun Reddy (2017) , Kabir Singh (2019) and Animal (2023) may have sparked nationwide debates with their respective releases, on the divide of responsible filmmaking — but Sandeep Reddy Vanga has sworn by the rugged, and pretty questionable trajectories of each of his three on-screen prodigies. Has Deepika Padukone exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas-led Spirit?

The controversial director is currently in the process of mounting two passion projects — Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal, with Ranbir Kapoor set to reprise his role as the lead; and the Prabhas-led Spirit. Now between the two, Animal Park has been hogging all the limelight owing to multiple theories floating about how its plot may or may not progress from the first. Spirit on the other hand, for better or worse, feels pretty under wraps considering all there is to go off of, is an announcement poster.

Either which way, Deepika Padukone was brought on board for the film, to star opposite Prabhas, marking a reunion of sorts after the on-screen duo's much publicised Kalki 2898 AD camaraderie. Well, seems like fans of the good looking pair will have to hit pause on their dreams of seeing them together again.

If reports from Telugu portals like Gulte are to be believed, Deepika may just have pulled herself out of Spirit. The reason? Pretty complicated. A TOI report elaborates how the new mother's expectations were to work 8 hours a day, 6 of them being shoot time. Supplement this with the fact that she reportedly asked for a fee of ₹20 crores, in addition to profit-sharing in the film and an alleged refusal to deliver her lines in Telugu, things were appearing tough in terms of moving forward. The same report also asserts that Sandeep is now on the look out for a new female lead for the film.

It is worth mentioning here, that neither Deepika nor Sandeep have confirmed the news yet.