Devdas, Kahaani to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: How Bollywood has immortalised Durga Puja

Celebrating through song and dance

Bollywood celebrating Durga Puja

Filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar have given songs like Dola Re Dola and Dhindora Baje Re, which have gone down in cinematic history. While Dola Re Dola is an iconic musical piece, which recently even made its way to a global pageant stage this month, Dhindora Baje Re bagged choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant her second National Film Award. A celebration of red, femininity and the energy of Goddess Durga, these songs are a staple of Durga Puja celebrations every year, and bring the essence of the festival alive.

The plot twist

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The grandeur and community feeling that Durga Puja brings with it has often served as the stage for a big reveal in Indian cinema. Who can forget Vidya Balan revealing her fake baby bump in the climax of the 2012 film Kahani, which is still remembered as one of the greatest reveals in cinematic history? In Gunday, the festival acts as the critical turning point that changes the equation of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s characters as Priyanka Chopra’s character lures one of them to the celebration to sever their bond. The visual grandeur of the celebration is juxtaposed with raw, tragic violence, giving a new direction to the narrative.

An insight into the Bengali culture

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Nothing gives a better peek into the Bengali culture than the Durga Puja celebrations, and no one utilises that better than Bollywood. In Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, Yami Gautam’s Bengali character gives Ayushmann Khurrana’s Punjabi hero a look into her life as she takes him pandal hopping. In Bulbbul, the Bengal setting is accentuated by the use of Durga Puja as well as Kali Puja, whereas in Parineeta, the Puja serves as a catalyst to complement the romance at the centre of the film, showing feelings of tenderness, jealousy and protectiveness at different stages.