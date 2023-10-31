Dhak Dhak to Shiv Shastri Balboa, why are films opting for token theatrical release before heading to OTT?

A lot has been said and debated about coexistence of theatres and digital platforms, and with the mutually agreed upon eight-week window between a film’s theatrical and OTT release has been working well so far. However, of late, several films including Music School, 8am Metro, Guthlee Ladoo, Jogi Ra Sa Ra Ra, Shiv Shastri Balboa, Coat, Dhak Dhak and the upcoming Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, seem to have been released on the big screen only to eventually facilitate their web release.

In fact, the teasers or trailers of these mentioned films dropped just five days or a week before their release date with barely any promotions, and this is termed as a token release — releasing a film in theatres merely as a formality, so that it can later be made available for streaming. In some cases, even the release date was decided and announced without any proper planning.

In case of most token releases, films do not wait for the ideal eight-week window, and they can release on OTT platforms after running in theatres of a minimum of four weeks. Another reason why OTT giants prefer films to take the theatre route first is to rule out any controversy that might come in the way of its release or reception, which is mostly with bigger productions. To understand the scenario better, and why several films are being pushed to opt for a token release, we talk to trade experts and makers, and find out if it at all there is anything benefitting from it?

Atul Mohan, Trade Analyst

OTT platforms are majorly global companies, and given the controversies and legal hassles that we’ve seen with so many shows and films recently, OTT thought of this as the safest way. They feel films would get censored and that version they will release on their platforms after the theatrical release. Basically, if there are any controversies or cases surrounding the films, they will get handled during the theatrical release, and web platforms don’t have to take any onus. This may help them to minimise any legal trouble, case in point Adipurush and The Kerala Story. Moreover, now they want to judge the audience’ reaction before taking the film on their platform, but every small movie cannot afford this route, hence they are the collateral damage that go through lack of promotions and poor theatrical run, just to come on OTT, hence token releases.

Girish Johar, Producer and trade expert

Films which are small in nature have no other option but to do a token theatrical deal because they probably have a pre-buy deal with an OTT platform and certain monetisation of their film is already locked. For OTT, it is a marketing kind of a buzz which the producer does during theatrical release, so it is kind of a win-win for both. Traditionally, the OTT window is for eight weeks, which they may cut down to four weeks for smaller releases. OTT is playing very smart because if they buy the films for a direct release, they have to do all the marketing and create noise, which entails the cost. Once they ask the producers to release the film theatrically, it is their duty to manage that cost. If the film does well, OTT will get benefited, but if it doesn’t, then they can negotiate with the producer on giving less money for the film. It is another smart move. Having said that, it is very painful and a sad trend. The rejection rate at OTT and the box office is very high now.

Tarun Dudeja, Director of Dhak Dhak

With our film, I don’t know why exactly the producers considered it to be a token release, but yes, we were really heartbroken as a team, whether it’s the producer, actors or the writer. We feel that though Dhak Dhak was a limited release, it could have been promoted well. And now that the word of mouth is spreading, we feel hamari baat mai dum toh tha. Agar theek se promote hoti toh zyada logon tak pahunch sakti thi yeh film.

Ajayan Venugopalan, Director of Shiv Shastri Balboa

I went to so many streaming platforms for my film, but I was told by each and every one of them to release my film in theatres first and then only it can come on the web. I knew my film had an audience on digital platforms, but just to fulfil their freaking window, Shiv Shastri Balbo had to be released on the big screen first. And that’s exactly what happened, we had to put more money and the film didn’t do that well in the theatres, but received so much appreciation once it came on OTT.

