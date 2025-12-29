Dhurandhar 2 ‘will TERRIFY’ audiences, reveals Ram Gopal Varma in new post; everything to know

Taking to X on Monday, RGV wrote, “THE FIRE BALL of the SOUTHIES invasion into BOLLYWOOD has been KICKED back by @AdityaDharFilms left foot, named #dhurandhar and now his right foot getting ready with #dhurandhar 2 … From what I saw of the 2nd part, if the 1st SCARED them, the 2nd will TERRIFY them.”

If there's one person who's still not over the Dhurandhar craze, it's director Ram Gopal Varma, who continues to be one of the loudest admirers of the film. The filmmaker has now claimed that the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2 , will take things several notches higher.

This isn’t the first time RGV has spoken highly of Dhurandhar. After the release of the first film, he called it a “monstrous hit” that challenged conventional Bollywood filmmaking. In one of his earlier posts, he wrote, “Whenever a path-breaking and monstrous hit like #dhurandhar comes, the industry people will wish to ignore it because they will feel threatened by it due to their inability to match its standards ..So they will think of it as a nightmare, which will vanish when they wake up in their own films.”

While the makers and cast have not revealed any details about the film yet, RGV's comment has stirred fresh buzz around the sequel.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as the definitive box-office phenomenon of 2025. Featuring a massive ensemble cast, the film stars Ranveer Singh as an undercover agent, alongside Akshaye Khanna in a standout role as Rehman Dakait.

The lineup is bolstered by high-calibre performances from Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, whose collective presence fueled a record-breaking theatrical run. Since its release on December 5, the film has stormed past the ₹1100 crore mark globally, officially becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

With Dhurandhar 2 now in the works, expectations are sky-high. The sequel is slated to release in March 2026, and if RGV’s words are anything to go by, fans can expect a bigger, darker, and more intense chapter in the Dhurandhar saga.