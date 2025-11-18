Edit Profile
    Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh shares a similar experience he and director Aditya Dhar had during filming

    During the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh shares how he and director Aditya Dhar connected deeply, navigating personal transitions and parenthood

    Published on: Nov 18, 2025 6:34 PM IST
    By Vishakha Pandit
    At the trailer launch of Dhurandhar today in Mumbai, Ranveer Singh struck an unexpectedly emotional chord as he reflected on the journey of the film. Ranveer candidly reveled about the emotional state he and director Aditya Dhar were in when they began the film brought a surprising sense of intimacy to the moment.

    Ranveer and Aditya Dhar
    Ranveer and Aditya Dhar

    Speaking about how the film entered his life, Ranveer shared that its timing coincided with a profound shift personally for both of them. “When we came together for this film, it happened at a very unusual moment in our lives. Over the last two years, we’ve all gone through so much,” he said. He explained that even as they were managing a demanding action drama, they were also navigating major life transitions. “We were handling our scenes, our work, our teams, and everything that came with it. I’m truly grateful to you. From the very first day, you have been there.”

    Ranveer highlighted how the bond between him and Dhar strengthened as filming progressed. Both embracing parenthood during this time added a tender and unexpected layer to their working relationship. “When we met for this film, our lives were in a very different phase. Over these two years, we supported each other, we understood each other, and we learned from each other. I’m really thankful to you for all of it,” he added.

    Talking about the personal growth, Ranveer said, “He had a baby boy, I had a baby girl. So we have embarked on this journey together.”

