Die Hard, Harry Potter and Love Actually: Top 10 movies to watch this holiday season

The holiday season is here—a time for cosy blankets, hot cocoa, and quality time with loved ones. What better way to celebrate the festive spirit than by diving into films that capture the magic of this time of year? This list caters to all tastes, spanning genres like comedy, romance, action, and heartfelt drama. Whether you’re seeking laughter, love, or something to distract you from Aunt Mabel’s fifth retelling of that “hilarious” turkey incident, these movies will do the trick.

1. Home Alone

Starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern, the Home Alone series is synonymous with holiday cheer. Kevin McCallister’s ingenious traps and heartwarming reunion with his family remind us that nothing says Christmas quite like accidentally abandoning your child — twice. Perfect for family movie nights, these films highlight the joy of home and the spirit of forgiveness (though one might question the parenting).

2. Harry Potter

With an ensemble cast led by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, the Harry Potter movies may not be traditional holiday films, but their wintry scenes and Hogwarts’ festive charm make them an excellent choice. Whether it’s Harry unwrapping a knitted jumper or the Great Hall decked out for Christmas, these films evoke a magical holiday vibe—even if Voldemort’s antics are a bit of a buzzkill.

3. Die Hard

Starring Bruce Willis as John Mclane, the Die Hard series is for those who prefer their holiday films with a side of explosions. Set usually against a Christmas backdrop, John McClane proves that even during the holidays, heroes rise (preferably barefoot and crawling through vents). Who says Christmas can’t be action-packed?

4. Love Actually

Featuring a star-studded cast including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, and Colin Firth, Love Actually encapsulates the chaotic beauty of the holiday season. With interwoven stories of love, loss, and hope, this heartwarming classic celebrates the connections that make the season special. Plus, Hugh Grant dancing around Downing Street is a gift that keeps on giving.

5. Bridget Jones' Diary

Led by Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Hugh Grant, Bridget’s relatable struggles and hilarious misadventures make her an endearing holiday companion. The cosy settings, snowy backdrops, and feel-good vibes of these films are perfect for a festive rom-com binge. Bonus: It’s always comforting to know someone else’s love life is more chaotic than yours.

6. New Year’s Eve

With an ensemble cast including Halle Berry, Ashton Kutcher, and Zac Efron, this star-studded film celebrates the hope and excitement of ringing in the New Year. While the intertwining stories of love and resolution may not break cinematic boundaries, it’s a feel-good pick that captures the spirit of new beginnings. And let’s face it, it’s still better than spending the night stuck in traffic trying to get to a countdown party.

7. The Holdovers

Starring Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers is set during the holidays and tells a poignant story about unlikely connections and the warmth of human kindness. If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming tale with a dash of cynicism, this film is right up your street. It’s practically Christmas therapy.

8. The Holiday

With a charming cast including Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black, this tale of two women swapping homes for the holidays is a delightful reminder that love can be found in the most unexpected places. With snow-covered cottages and festive cheer, it’s the perfect romantic escape. Plus, Jack Black serenading you with a keyboard? Pure holiday magic.

9. It’s a Wonderful Life

Starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, this timeless classic is the ultimate feel-good holiday movie. George Bailey’s journey of rediscovering life’s blessings is a poignant reminder of the impact we have on others. Warning: This film is so heartwarming you may need tissues—and possibly a therapist to deal with the existential reflection it prompts.

10. Notting Hill

Led by Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, Notting Hill’s warm and whimsical atmosphere makes it an excellent seasonal watch. The film’s romantic charm and gentle humour are as comforting as a cup of tea on a cold winter’s night. Just don’t ask your partner to compare you to Julia Roberts unless you’re feeling particularly brave.