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Disclosure Day: This Steven Spielberg alien mystery is buried beneath a long chase and some poignant questions

Disclosure Day brings back Steven Spielberg in the director's seat. As an admirer, this time it doesn't quite hit the sweet spot.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 07:41 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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When it's Steven Spielberg, he can sell us anything. A killer shark in Jaws. Dinosaurs in Jurassic Park. And, of course, aliens! From ET to Disclosure Day, the man can make us believe in almost anything. Which is why, even as an ardent admirer of the filmmaker, I came away slightly underwhelmed by his latest directorial.

A still from Disclosure Day

For reasons she cannot explain, meteorologist Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt) begins experiencing strange abilities after a cardinal visits her home. She can suddenly read people's minds and even alter what they see when they look into her eyes. Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor) is on the run after stealing a series of tapes containing evidence of what really happened to the extraterrestrial beings who landed on Earth. Pursuing them both is Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth), the powerful head of Wardex. Why these two seemingly unrelated individuals are inexorably drawn towards each other forms the crux of the film.

Overall, Disclosure Day is never less than intriguing, and even when frustrating, it bears the stamp of a director operating on a scale few can match. Spielberg packs the film with big ideas about humanity and our place in the universe, but the storytelling occasionally gets lost in it's own ambition. Yet, when the pieces finally fall into place, the film delivers enough spectacle to remind us why he remains one of cinema's greatest showmen.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Disclosure Day: This Steven Spielberg alien mystery is buried beneath a long chase and some poignant questions
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Disclosure Day: This Steven Spielberg alien mystery is buried beneath a long chase and some poignant questions
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