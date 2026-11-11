Divya Dutta: This has been a knockout year for me with Chiraiya, Gajab Raat and Last Man In Tower

This year so far has been a “knockout” one for actor Divya Dutta. With the top trending web series Chiraiya, the digital film Gajab Raat with Manoj Bajpayee, the recent OTT release Last Man In Tower alongside him, and a film with director Sudhir Mishra, the actor is in a happy space.

Actor Divya Dutta was recently seen in Last Man In Tower with Manoj Bajpayee

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“When people come and say that you have ruled the OTT, it feels nice, as I wanted that for a long time and it happened,” she says, adding, “It often happens that you are praised for your work but it is not so-called commercially successful, or it's the other way around. It's rare to get praise and success together, and when that happens, it's a very beautiful thing. That way, this has been a knockout year for me!”

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Looking back, she recalls, “It started with Chiraiya, and when it dropped I was keeping my fingers crossed, but it created a wave, and till date people come to me relating themselves with the show. Kamlesh, my character, became a phenomenon. I have had admiration with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) and Veer-Zaara (2004), but this went on a different level.”

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{{^usCountry}} She did a hattrick of films with Manoj Bajpayee. “I wanted to work with Manoj for so long, and this year I only worked with Manoj (laughs). The best thing is all three have been distinctive roles for us. Pitted against him in Gajab Raat, lovers but with ideological differences in Last Man In Tower, and a very different role in Gandhi And My Mother. It was amazing working in an era film with Manoj as Gandhi and improvisation magician Sudhir (Mishra, director). It has been a very gratifying year,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She did a hattrick of films with Manoj Bajpayee. “I wanted to work with Manoj for so long, and this year I only worked with Manoj (laughs). The best thing is all three have been distinctive roles for us. Pitted against him in Gajab Raat, lovers but with ideological differences in Last Man In Tower, and a very different role in Gandhi And My Mother. It was amazing working in an era film with Manoj as Gandhi and improvisation magician Sudhir (Mishra, director). It has been a very gratifying year,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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She reunited with Waheeda Rehman in the film she recently wrapped. “This time we had just one scene together, but we have worked together in Delhi 6, and we all know she is a fantastic actor. I have some beautiful memories, like watching Guide sitting next to her. I love her warmth, the way she likes my work and has praised me for my jewellery and saris. We spent quality time together and even shopped. It couldn't have gotten better than this.”

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Next, she has a mature love story, Tum Rahe Na Tum, with Jimmy Shergill, and Echoes of Valour, a biopic on Shukla Bandopadhyay with Neeraj Kabi, where she plays an army wife, and Gandhi… The actor is next gearing up to shoot for an OTT series.