Actor Waheeda Rehman responds to AR Rahman’s ‘communal’ remark: ‘Upar neeche hota hi rehta hai…’

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman has weighed in on music composer AR Rahman’s recent statement about facing communal bias and a power shift in Bollywood. The composer had stirred a debate after suggesting that he might have lost work in the Hindi film industry due to a ‘communal thing’. Actor Waheeda Rehman responds to AR Rahman’s communal remark

Rahman later clarified his comments on social media, saying his intention was not to hurt anyone. However, his remarks drew reactions from several industry figures including Javed Akhtar, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kangana Ranaut. Now, Waheeda Rehman has shared her perspective on the controversy in an interview with SCREEN.

“These small things happen in every country…” When asked about Rahman’s statement, Waheeda said she prefers to stay away from such discussions. “Yes, I read about it, but I try to dig less into it. I prefer not to pay attention to it, when everything is going fine. These small things happen in every country,” she said.

The actor added, “So, what to believe and how much to believe? If it’s even true or not. Why should we get involved? At least at my age, I don’t want to get involved with anything or anybody. Apni shaanti se raho, yeh mulk hai humaara, bas khush raho, that’s what I can say.”

Waheeda also suggested that Rahman’s reduced workload might have more to do with changing times than with religion. “Kaam toh upar neeche hota hi rehta hai. Ek umar ke baad, log kehte hain ki bring somebody new or different. All this can lead to a few people staying behind,” she explained.

“Agar vo bahut oonchaai par pahuche hain aur vo vahin rahenge, unhi ko lenge, aisa bhi toh nahi hota na. Upar neeche hota hi rehta hai, aisi koi nayi baat nahi hai,” she added.