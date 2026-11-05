Actor Divya Dutta on shooting Sudhir Mishra's Gandhi And My Mother and her Awadh connection: Lucknow ki boli mein nafasat and meethapan hai

Actor Divya Dutta, who recently wrapped up a shoot in Lucknow, says her association with the city is two decades old, which has created some lasting memories for her. Actor Divya Dutta recently wrapped shooting of Sudhir Mishra's Gandhi and My Mother in Lucknow

Recently seen in the feature film Gajab Raat, with Manoj Bajpayee, the actor says, “I remember visiting Imambaras, Rumi Darwaza, and other heritage locations with my mum, and those memories are still afresh. Woh sab yaadein zehan mein bas gayi hain, and they have become a part of my memory, being rekindled whenever I pass through those locations.