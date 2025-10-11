Does Taimur want to be an actor? Kareena Kapoor reveals; says her son keeps asking if she’s friends with Virat Kohli

When a star kid grows up, it is natural for fans to wonder if they wish to pursue a career in Bollywood like their actor parents. Just recently, Kajol was asked if her daughter Nysa Devgan plans to be an actor, like her fellow star kids Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan who followed in the footsteps of their star parents. Well, Bollywood’s beloved Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan has now revealed if her 8 year old son Taimur Ali Khan harbours dreams of being an actor one day, like her and his father Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently joined her sister-in-law and fellow Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan on her new podcast. Talking about her son Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo shared, “Tim has no interest in drama or acting. Every time he had to choose an extra-curricular activity at school, I would read out the list and ask him, ‘Do you want to do drama this year?’ He’d say, ‘No.’ I’d ask, ‘Why not? Just try acting?’ And he’d go, ‘No, I don’t enjoy it.’ So I didn’t push it.”

Kareena went on to reveal, “He once told me he wanted to join a cookery class because his father enjoys cooking. He’s never really met other actors. He keeps asking, ‘Are you friends with Rohit Sharma? With Virat Kohli? Can you message him and ask for his bat? Do you have Lionel Messi’s contact?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t have these contacts.’ He has no clue about actors. He’ll ask, ‘Can I ask this question to Virat?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I don’t know him, you can’t just message him!’” For all we know, one day Taimur could join the Indian cricket team, or become a chef! The world is his oyster.

On the film front, Saif will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar. Kareena, on the other hand, is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar’s crime drama thriller Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran.