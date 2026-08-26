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Dolly Parton’s singing style was so unique it will endure as long as music exists, says Shankar Mahadevan

The music world mourns Dolly Parton, who died at 80. A pioneer of country music, her distinctive style will forever impact artists and fans alike

Updated on: Aug 26, 2026, 20:50:17 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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The world is in mourning following the passing of music legend Dolly Parton, who died on Tuesday in Nashville at the age of 80. Her family confirmed the news, with representatives later sharing that she had fought a brief battle with cancer. While the country music icon is gone, her influence remains immeasurable, stretching far beyond the genre she helped define.

Dolly Parton, (inset) Shankar Mahadevan and Shibani Kashyap
Dolly Parton, (inset) Shankar Mahadevan and Shibani Kashyap

Dolly never did anything quietly. Her hair was teased higher, her heels taller, and her outfits were famously drenched in rhinestones. Even when labelled a fashion icon, she remained disarmingly self-deprecating. “I’m more of an eyesore!” she once joked. Her signature blonde wigs were an extension of her persona; she famously claimed to own at least 365 of them—"one for each day"—and would quip, “People always ask me how long it takes to do my hair. I don’t know, I’m never there.”

Her aesthetic sequins, sky-high heels, and bold makeup—became as recognisable as the songs she penned. This signature look was born from humble beginnings: one of 12 children raised in rural Tennessee, Parton once admitted that she idolised a local woman who sported peroxide hair, red lipstick, and high heels, forever shaping her visual identity.

Singer-performer Shibani Kashyap emphasised how fundamental her sound was to modern pop culture. "Dolly was the ultimate diva. A singer who started a pop movement that change the world of music like forever. Music without her will never be the same again," she added.

​Though the curtains have fallen on her extraordinary life, the melodies she crafted and the benchmark she set as a global music phenomenon ensure her voice will remain immortal.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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