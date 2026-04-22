Don 3 fallout: Ranveer Singh offers 10 crores to Farhan Akhtar after walking out of the film?

It seems that the war between actor Ranveer Singh and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has finally come to an end. The duo has been feuding over Ranveer's sudden walkout from Don 3, the third installment in the franchise which Farhan was going to direct.

Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh

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Also read: Exclusive| Hrithik Roshan wasn't offered to replace Ranveer Singh in Don 3; here's when Farhan Akhtar did pre-production

According to a Free Press Journal report, Ranveer has offered to return his signing amount of ₹10 crores to Farhan's production house Excel Entertainment. And to compensate for the pre-production amount spent by them, he has also offered a stake in his next film, tentatively titled Pralay, with the exact percentage yet to be revealed.

The history

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{{^usCountry}} It all started when Ranveer Singh, after Dhurandhar's release in December 2025, suddenly walked out of Don 3. Farhan didn't accept the decision easily, and according to multiple reports, escalated the issue by involving the Producers Guild of India. In a meeting of the Guild members, also attended by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, his business partner, it was alleged that about ₹40 crores had already been spent by Excel on pre production of Don 3, and the script was approved by Ranveer at every stage. He, on the other hand, alleged that Farhan had put Don 3 on the backburner, owing to Ranveer's career slump then. The Guild advised them to resolve the issue amicably than go the legal way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It all started when Ranveer Singh, after Dhurandhar's release in December 2025, suddenly walked out of Don 3. Farhan didn't accept the decision easily, and according to multiple reports, escalated the issue by involving the Producers Guild of India. In a meeting of the Guild members, also attended by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, his business partner, it was alleged that about ₹40 crores had already been spent by Excel on pre production of Don 3, and the script was approved by Ranveer at every stage. He, on the other hand, alleged that Farhan had put Don 3 on the backburner, owing to Ranveer's career slump then. The Guild advised them to resolve the issue amicably than go the legal way. {{/usCountry}}

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We reached out to Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer's team at the time of this article going live, but our efforts weren't met with a response.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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