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Don 3 fallout: Ranveer Singh offers 10 crores to Farhan Akhtar after walking out of the film?

The dispute between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar over Don 3 seems to have concluded with Ranveer proposing to return his signing fee.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 12:24 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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It seems that the war between actor Ranveer Singh and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has finally come to an end. The duo has been feuding over Ranveer's sudden walkout from Don 3, the third installment in the franchise which Farhan was going to direct.

Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh

Also read: Exclusive| Hrithik Roshan wasn't offered to replace Ranveer Singh in Don 3; here's when Farhan Akhtar did pre-production

According to a Free Press Journal report, Ranveer has offered to return his signing amount of 10 crores to Farhan's production house Excel Entertainment. And to compensate for the pre-production amount spent by them, he has also offered a stake in his next film, tentatively titled Pralay, with the exact percentage yet to be revealed.

The history

We reached out to Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer's team at the time of this article going live, but our efforts weren't met with a response.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Don 3 fallout: Ranveer Singh offers 10 crores to Farhan Akhtar after walking out of the film?
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Don 3 fallout: Ranveer Singh offers 10 crores to Farhan Akhtar after walking out of the film?
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