Don 3 fallout: Ranveer Singh offers ₹10 crores to Farhan Akhtar after walking out of the film?

The history

It all started when Ranveer Singh, after Dhurandhar's release in December 2025, suddenly walked out of Don 3. Farhan didn't accept the decision easily, and according to multiple reports, escalated the issue by involving the Producers Guild of India. In a meeting of the Guild members, also attended by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani, his business partner, it was alleged that about ₹40 crores had already been spent by Excel on pre production of Don 3, and the script was approved by Ranveer at every stage. He, on the other hand, alleged that Farhan had put Don 3 on the backburner, owing to Ranveer's career slump then. The Guild advised them to resolve the issue amicably than go the legal way.