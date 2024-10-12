Dussehra 2024| Sujay Reu to Puneet Issar reveal their takeaways from playing Ram and Ravan

On the occasion of Dussehra today, we talk to Piyush Sahdev, Himanshu Soni, Sujay Reu and Puneet Issar, Akhilendra Mishra and Vaquar Shaikh, who have played the role of Lord Ram and Ravan respectively, and get their insights into how playing those parts impacted them in real life: Dussehra special feature

Piyush Sahdev, played Ram in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev

Piyush Sahdev as Ram

A quality from Lord Ram’s life which I have adapted in my life is forgiveness. I have understood that humans are innocent, and life is short, so we should forgive before it’s too late. After playing Lord Ram, I saw a positive trait coming in me. I was able to replace my ego with humility and self-awareness. Lord Ram actually teaches us to believe in this one saying which we all know deep down our hearts to be true but tend to not keep faith in it because of temporary circumstances—Victory of Good over Evil. In several situations, we forget that in the end all will be well, and the end will be good.

Himanshu Soni, played Ram in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

Himanshu Soni as Ram

It’s almost impossible for a human to comprehend the life of Lord Ram. I wanted to make my portrayal of Lord Ram not to be of the God that he is, but of the Lord Ram whose principles continue to inspire people till date. The biggest challenge was to be as calm and composed as he was. Ek unki quality thi ki unki jeevan mein jo bhi galat hua, unko ye pata tha ki ye niyati hai jo ye karwa rahi hai aur usme saamne wale ka dosh nahi hai. His life also taught me the importance of keeping a connection with all the people in my life who love me, that’s what even Lord Ram did.

Sujay Reu, played Ram in Shrimad Ramayan

Sujay Reu as Ram in Shrimad Ramayan

Playing Shri Ram taught me how to still maintain your composure and compassion, despite all the adversities you face. During phase of hardships, we tend to get bitter about life. But by getting to play Shri Ram and reflect on the adversities he went through, I was able to realise that no matter the situation, if you have your composure, nothing can effect you. I do believe, though, that hHis emotional side is not highlighted as such. We know him as maryadapurushottam and with that calm and smiling face, but he doesn’t show his emotions upfront. Yet, he feels all those inside and is an emotional person. After playing Shri Ram and experiencing his life, I got a validation about my life.

Vaquar Shaikh, played Ravan in Om Namah Shivay

Vaquar Shaikh played Ravan in Om Namah Shivay

The life of Ravan really fascinated me and in my journey of playing him, I learnt that har burai ka ant bura hi hota hai. I was quite a vindictive person I feel, but after playing Ravan, I started letting go of it. He was very well versed with all the vedas and sciences, and he was an intellectual being, having tremendous knowledge about everything. He was an extremely learned man, a great poet and a dancer. He was truly gifted. Yet, people still remember him for Sita haran and not for his knowledge.

Puneet Issar, played Ravan in Jai Shri Ram

Puneet Issar as Ravan in Jai Shri Ram

A lesson I learnt from Ravan’s life is that no matter how talented, learned, influential or almighty you might be, nothing will be of any use in life if you have ahankaar (pride) in your self. It is the biggest enemy of one's self and it will destroy you. I feel I have eradicated pride and anger from my life after having played Ravan. But he was also a visionary, and his vision isn’t talked about much. He regretted not fulfilling three wishes in his life span—he wanted to build a staircase from earth to heaven so that people in his kingdom didn’t have to die to experience swarg. He wanted to convert salty water of the sea into drinking water, so that there would be no scarcity of water for human beings in the world. He also wanted to grow gold instead of grains in his field so that nobody would be poor in his state. He was the greatest ruler of his time.

Akhilendra Mishra, played Ravan in Ramayan

Akhilendra Mishra as Ravan in Ramayan

Ravan ka sabse bada mahatv ye hai ki unhone bhagwan ko bhi compel kar diya ki wo dharti par manushya ke roop mein avtarit hon. Bhagwan Ram sirf Ravan aur Kumbhkaran ka samhar karne ke liye hi dharti pe aaye the. Ravan trikaal darshi tha, bahut bada jyotishacharya tha. Wo janta tha ki jab Ram ji Lanka aayenge, tabhi uski puri praja ka uddhar hoga. Usne Sita ji ka apharan nahi haran kiya tha, kabhi unhe chua bhi nahi tha. Maryadapurushottam Ram ji ko kehte hain, par Raavan ne bhi kabhi apni maryada nahi laangi thi. Bas ek swarth ke chalte usne Sita ji ka haran kiya tha taaki uski puri Lanka ka uddhar ho. Maine jab Ravan ka role kiya, maine kabhi bhi usko evil samajh ke nahi dekha.