Ed Sheeran reveals how he came on board for Bollywood playback debut in Shah Rukh Khan's King: ‘I went to his house for his cameo in Sapphire…’

Renowned international singer Ed Sheeran's fans were left surprised when they heard his vocals recently- in a Shah Rukh Khan song. The first track from the actor's next, King, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, features Ed along with Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Baghchi.

Ed Sheeran with Shah Rukh Khan.

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And now, Ed has revealed how it happened. In an Instagram post on Tuesday evening, he wrote, “When i first met Shah Rukh, he said i must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We've got to know each other over the years and i love him. Last time i was India i went to his house to get him to shoot a cameo in the Sapphire music video for me and @arijitsingh. He introduced me to @sachinjigar that day and i wrote and recorded my verse for Tu Mil Jaaye for his movie King that night. I love that Arijit is singing on it with me too, all my favourite people on one project. King is out December 24th and Tu Mil Jaaye is out everywhere now.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shah Rukh and his family had also hosted Sheeran at their Mumbai residence Mannat in March 2024 during his visit to the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah Rukh and his family had also hosted Sheeran at their Mumbai residence Mannat in March 2024 during his visit to the country. {{/usCountry}}

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King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is set for a December release. Tu Mil Jaaye, the film's first official asset promises that the film will be dark thriller. It also stars SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, among others.