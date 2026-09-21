Amid the controversy surrounding Macklemore’s removal from the Loop Tour, Ed Sheeran emotionally confessed at his Philadelphia concert that he feels "abandoned" by his friends and family, stating, "I'm feeling all of my friends and family and people I know abandon me."

Ed Sheeran and Jethro Sheeran

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After Ed Sheeran's remark made headlines, his cousin, Jethro Sheeran launched a scathing attack against him. Taking to Facebook, Jethro, who is also a musician, shared a post mentioning that he was "ashamed" of Ed. Jethro alleged that Ed was "not a good person" and that his latest controversy will expose his true colors to the world. Ed Sheeran's cousin added that the Photograph singer was not a good artist and his music wasn't up to his taste.

"Finally it's all coming out! I'm ashamed of my cousin Ed and what he's done. Finally the world and all his fans see through him. He's not a good person, I don't like his music so I can't say he's even a good artist."

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{{^usCountry}} Ed Sheeran's 44-year-old cousin further claimed that his family didn't fail to support him; instead, he had failed to stand by his own people in their time of need. Jethro called Ed a "coward" for allegedly abandoning Macklemore and booting him off the shows amid his controversy. Calling Ed a "bad human" for his actions, Jethro Sheeran stated: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ed Sheeran's 44-year-old cousin further claimed that his family didn't fail to support him; instead, he had failed to stand by his own people in their time of need. Jethro called Ed a "coward" for allegedly abandoning Macklemore and booting him off the shows amid his controversy. Calling Ed a "bad human" for his actions, Jethro Sheeran stated: {{/usCountry}}

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"Ed Sheeran! He is shady, and he's dropped Macklemore himself I believe 100 percent he's a coward. In my opinion he's a bad human. Just my opinion from my experiences."